As the Biddable Media Buy Lead, you will play a critical role in connecting consumers to bp’s mobility products and services to drive performance. Your primary focus will be on planning, activating, and optimizing biddable B2C media channels, including paid search, social media, and programmatic advertising. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and platform best practices to strategically identify, plan, and execute media buys to improve overall performance. Your work will be focused on driving efficiencies, improving service level agreements, and expanding bp into new ad tech opportunities to deliver on bp’s marketing objectives. This role is part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with Paid Media lead, external and internal creative team, global brand teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to plan and execute biddable media channels. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and organized media buyer who has a passion for leading performance-driven marketing.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Manage the day-to-day activation of biddable media (Programmatic, Paid Search and Paid Social) with a specific focus on app adoption and usage.

Activation, optimization and reporting of activity across paid media platforms (The Trade Desk, Google Ads and Facebook).

Key role in supporting the Paid Media Lead across campaign, audience, and creative strategy.

Work collaboratively with the Paid Media Lead and agency in building the overarching media plan

Activation- oversee the setup, optimization and reporting of digital media campaigns (Programmatic, Paid Search and Paid Social) ​

Measurement- Work with leading tech providers and partners to track and attribute performance based on app adoption and in-app engagement

Optimization – Identify weekly tactical optimizations, as well as support with the running of test and learn opportunities when appropriate

Campaign Strategy- Assist and work with partners on the development of digital media strategy to meet both Performance and Brand objectives

Audience Strategy- Assist and work with partners on audience strategy. Using 1st, 2nd and 3rd party data across a variety of platforms to reach relevant audiences and to reach objectives

Creative Strategy- Assist and work with partners to align on creative strategy to provide personalized messages

Build test and learn proposals to expand current tactics/partners into in house

Paid media budget management

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing / Advertising/ Communications or related field

Minimum of 5 years experience on biddable media buy

Previous experience in overseeing/running display campaigns in DSPs (preferably The Trade Desk)

Previous experience in overseeing/running Paid Social campaigns within Facebook Ads Manager

Previous experience in overseeing/running Paid Search campaigns within Google Ads. Knowledge of Apple Search Ads an advantage

Familiar with DMPs and Ad Servers- no prior experience of audience creation or trafficking is needed but an awareness of how the platforms fit into the wider digital media landscape

Managed external teams - ensuring tasks are allocated efficiently and delivered on time

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.