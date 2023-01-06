Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

The Billing analyst carries out standard, complex and customized billing programs that are consistent with marketing and sales offers and customer contractual agreements. This role provides direct customer contact to define customer invoice requirements and resolve disputes. Supports the invoicing process, customer credit integrity testing, customer portal monitoring, invoicing and delivery of document scanning.

Key Accountabilities

Understanding the different types of fuels billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers.

Resolve billing disputes accurately taking into account the service level agreements.

Collaborate with various teams such as sales, customer support, supply chain, pricing, finance and tax to capture information to ensure transactional accuracy.

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable & Credit team to ensure that billing issues are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections' ability.

Collaborates with the order fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow.

Understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including.

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their needs and requirements to handle the entire customer experience. Including, but not limited to, customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, and resolution of customer complaints.

Education and Experience