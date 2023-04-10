Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Billing Analyst

Billing Analyst

Billing Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147411BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job Summary

The Billing Analyst will manage retail invoicing and validation for a portfolio of assigned customer accounts. This position will work in a deadline-oriented, high-responsibility, high-energy trading environment. This is a visible position entailing considerable interaction with the front, middle, and back-office groups.

Responsibilities

  • Act as a dedicated customer contact to research, analyze, and resolve billing discrepancies.
  • Act as point person with third-party billing vendor for selected accounts.
  • Conduct contract review and quality control process for outgoing invoices.
  • Deliver complete, accurate analysis of complex issues with minimal supervision, and propose an appropriate course of action to the impacted internal and external parties.
  • Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to resolve customer billing requests.
  • Monitor relevant market changes and incorporate shifting bill determinants into the invoicing process.
  • Perform account reconciliations as needed.
  • Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits.
  • Review training materials to ensure documents are updated and relevant.

Requirements & Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, economics, business, data analytics, computer science, or an equivalent combination of experience, education, and training
  • Related industry experience is preferred, but not required
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving and issue resolution skills
  • Understanding of business processes and data management
  • Proficiency with Excel and MS Office Suite
  • Knowledge of SQL query and Power BI preferred

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp