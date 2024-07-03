Billing Analyst - Analista de Facturación

Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Do you want to be part of a team reimagining energy for people and our planet? We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.
This position will be located in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
The Billing analyst carries out standard, complex and customized billing programs that are consistent with marketing and sales offers and customer contractual agreements. This role provides direct customer contact to define customer invoice requirements and resolve disputes. Supports the invoicing process, customer credit integrity testing, customer portal monitoring, invoicing and delivery of document scanning.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, and many others benefits!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Billing, Billing Management, Customer Complaint Resolution, Customer Financial Services, Customer Satisfaction, English Language, Invoice Processing, Invoice Reconciliation, Invoice Review, Sales Force Management, SAP Tools, Telephone Customer Service
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.