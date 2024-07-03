Billing Analyst - Analista de Facturación

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Do you want to be part of a team reimagining energy for people and our planet? We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

This position will be located in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

The Billing analyst carries out standard, complex and customized billing programs that are consistent with marketing and sales offers and customer contractual agreements. This role provides direct customer contact to define customer invoice requirements and resolve disputes. Supports the invoicing process, customer credit integrity testing, customer portal monitoring, invoicing and delivery of document scanning.

Understanding the different types of fuels billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers.

Resolve billing disputes accurately taking into account the service level agreements.

Collaborate with various teams such as sales, customer support, supply chain, pricing, finance and tax to capture information to ensure transactional accuracy.

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable & Credit team to ensure that billing issues are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections' ability.

Collaborates with the order fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow.

Understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including.

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their needs and requirements to handle the entire customer experience. Including, but not limited to, customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, and resolution of customer complaints.

Bachelor’s degree in finance or related fields.

2 to 4 years of billing support or back office customer service experience to cash processes. Such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable.

1 year experience using service center tools; CRM and ERP systems. Nice to have salesforce & SAP experience.

Customer service oriented with outstanding communication and people skills. Ability to anticipate needs and resolve issues from internal and external customers.

Advanced level of spoken and written English.

Proactive self-starter, attention to detail and excellent organization skills; problem solver, time manager and able to handle multiple priorities at the same time.

Team oriented – actively promote a cooperative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its partners and customers.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, and many others benefits!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Billing, Billing Management, Customer Complaint Resolution, Customer Financial Services, Customer Satisfaction, English Language, Invoice Processing, Invoice Reconciliation, Invoice Review, Sales Force Management, SAP Tools, Telephone Customer Service



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.