Billing Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Profile SummaryGrade JResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Develop a deep understanding of the various types of Lubricants billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

Interface with various Lubricants functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that utilizes a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, material returns and resolution of customer complaints

Monitor distributors’ open order report to ensure adherence to BP policies and procedures on timely delivery and order confirmation; review and correct billings and credit processes as necessary

Spearhead the troubleshooting for incorrect distributor crediting process issues related to platform, advance pricing, address book, payables, warehouse or receivables

Assist in training distributors on use of financial tools

Request and follow up on confirmation of delivery documentation when requested by distributors.

Essential Education and Experience

Graduation or equivalent

Minimum of 3-5 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including strong keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to effectively anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate building relationships and long-term mutual benefit

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, manage time and balance multiple priorities

Team oriented – actively promote a cooperative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its stakeholders



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.