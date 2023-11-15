Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



The Billing analyst executes standard, complex and customized billing programs that are consistent with marketing and sales offers and customer contractual agreements. This role provides direct customer contact in order to define customer invoice requirements and resolve disputes. The Billing analyst is to be a resource for billing and invoicing: supporting the invoicing process, customer credit integrity testing, customer portal monitoring, and invoicing and delivery of document scanning.



Understanding of the various types of Fuels billing processes within various customer channels of trade, especialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

Interface with various functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

Work closely with the AR&C team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash work flow

Understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including: credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, and resolution of customer complaints

Complete work within prescribed service level agreement timelines and accurately book end to end cost to serve utilization in a CRM system

Understanding of unique order/billing requests from a system, processing, and cross functional perspective

Understanding of order to cash end to end processes that enables appropriate financial decisions that impact BP or Customers



Degree (Finance/administration)

Minimum of 1 year of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

1 year experience using service center tools; CRM, ERP systems.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including strong keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to effectively anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate building relationships and long-term mutual benefit

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, manage time and balance multiple priorities

Team oriented – actively promote a cooperative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its stakeholders

Process and quality improvement driven

Proven capability with data management and control principles

Excellent communication skills-both verbal and written

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Power BI. Nice to have salesforce & SAP.

Detail-oriented with proven ability for accuracy



Why join our team?

This is an exciting time for subsea and pipelines in BPTT, with new projects in progress and more to come future which will bring significant activity to manage and maintain the existing infrastructure as well as what’s to come.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



