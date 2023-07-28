Billing Manager - Gas & Power Trading

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The individual will work in a deadline oriented, high responsibility, high energy, trading environment. This is a visible position entailing considerable interaction with the front, middle and back-office groups.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Accountabilities

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities and billing operations for a portfolio of power non-residential customer accounts

Monitor key performance indicators and adjust the focus of improvement efforts

Act as the main point of contact to research and resolve power billing disputes and provide timely resolution on any issues

Guide team to deliver complete, accurate analysis on complex issues with minimal supervision, and propose appropriate course of action to the impacted internal and external parties

Implement new measures to improve quality control process for outgoing invoices

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to resolve customer billing requests

Monitor relevant market changes and incorporate shifting bill determinants into the invoicing process

Perform ad hoc projects on an as-needed basis

Perform accounting functions and reconciliations as needed.

Assist with monthly and year end close processes and perform financial and usage-related account reconciliations.

Provide data collection and reporting assistance during audits.

Validate and reconcile monthly and annual activity with the ISOs we do business with, including financial analysis to ensure accuracy of settlement charges

Prepare monthly detailed analysis on billed revenues for the month, including volumetric analysis, invoice vs. accrual analysis, etc.

Provide detailed supporting documentation on any P&L swings or adjustments needed if there is a significant variance between forecasted vs actual billed revenue

Maintain corporate knowledge and train staff regarding the operational procedures and risk mitigating controls for each process and market

Recommend and lead the implementation of process and system improvements to deliver enhanced business results

Create a staff development plan focused on delivering customer value

Participate in business expansion and development efforts to ensure the Operations function scales with the rest of the organization

Technical Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, economics, or related field

Self-starter with a solid understanding of power markets and deal flow with 5+ years of experience

Experience with complex Retail Power billing or settlements, including pass-through product billing in the following markets: ERCOT, CAISO, PJM, NYISO, NEISO

Minimum 4-5 years’ experience in retail energy de-regulated markets

Minimum 4-5 years’ experience in Billing, Transaction Management and/or related field

Advanced experience and ability in Microsoft Excel, and experience in all other Microsoft Office applications

Leadership Requirements

Strong communication skills with the ability to deliver clear and concise messages (both written and oral).

Confident, articulate individual who is results driven and team oriented.

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond to changes in priorities

Ability to explain complex ideas in a cohesive, crystal-clear manner

Highly motivated, self-sufficient, and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within Company.

Good understanding of business processes and data management

Demonstrated excellence in disciplined execution, delivering expected results on time

Able to quantify performance, express the case for change, and effectively lead people through the change.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Billing, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.