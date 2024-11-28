Billing SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

•Analyze, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolution on complex customer issues that are escalated from Billing Specialists and Team Leads.

•Lead Invoice Accuracy initiatives for CSS, facilitate meetings, coach CI and root cause analysis tools, and implement improvements to increase Invoice Accuracy for our customers as well as awareness within various departments.

•Lead investigation and communications on ‘declared’ incidents using GBS Incident Management Processes.

•Provide analysis and feedback on complex customer issues that are identified by the Problem Manager.

•Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, system upgrades or modifications, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team and department.

•Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations. Develop short term workaround solutions where appropriate. These gaps or issues may require in-depth analysis and working with other parties closely to resolve. Provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed.

•Provide training, training materials, troubleshooting documentation and continual on the job training for Billing Specialists as well as assist Tier 1 Team Lead or SME, PMs, and others.

•Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Perform quality audits for operational transactions and share relevant insights for process, performance and operational improvements.

•Serve on, and sometimes lead, projects for new initiatives or enhancements. Perform and / or coordinate UAT testing for SAP, MDM, bpConnection and other systems.

•Support the Problem Manager, Business Analyst, Team Leads and Operations Manager with key business insights that tie to Key Performance Indicators

•Work with third party vendors and BP Partners to assure they are supporting the customers in a timely manner.

•Identify gaps in current support processes, create and document work around solutions for gaps identified or when standard troubleshooting fails.

•Develop and manage business tools (e.g. Excel, Access or other) to increase productivity



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.