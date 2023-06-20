Billing Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing basic technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products and their application based on developing technical knowledge, helping to resolve specific technical problems and assisting with the provision of technical training to internal staff and external customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Develop a deep understanding of the various types of Lubricants billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

• Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

• Interface with various Lubricants functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

• Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

• Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that utilizes a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

• Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

• Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

• Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

• Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, material returns and resolution of customer complaints

• Monitor distributors’ open order report to ensure adherence to BP policies and procedures on timely delivery and order confirmation; review and correct billings and credit processes as necessary

• Spearhead the troubleshooting for incorrect distributor crediting process issues related to platform, advance pricing, address book, payables, warehouse or receivables

• Assist in training distributors on use of financial tools

• Request and follow up on confirmation of delivery documentation when requested by distributors

4. Key Challenges

• Complete work within prescribed service level agreement timelines and accurately book end to end cost to serve utilization in a CRM system

• Understanding of unique billing requests from a system, processing and cross functional perspective

• Understanding of order to cash end to end processes that enables appropriate financial decisions that impact BP or Customers

5. Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.)

Essential Education and Experience

• Graduation or equivalent

• Minimum of 3-5 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

• 2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

• Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including strong keyboarding skills



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.