Billing Specialist

Grade J Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Finance



Business Support Group



Grade JResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Billing Specialist (fixed term)



In this role You will:

Develop a deep understanding of the various types of Lubricants billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

Complete billing month end close activities within prescribed deadlines

Interface with various Lubricants functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that utilizes a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash work flow

Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including: credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, material returns and resolution of customer complaints

We have the following requirements:

Educated to High School Diploma level

Full proficiency in English

Minimum of 3 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc. is advantage

2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including strong keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to effectively anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate building relationships and long-term mutual benefit

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, manage time and balance multiple priorities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.