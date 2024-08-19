Billing Specialist

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Develop a deep understanding of the various types of Lubricants billing processes within various customer channels of trade, niche customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

Work with various Lubricants functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to capture information to ensure transactional accuracy

Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that uses a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, material returns and resolution of customer complaints

Monitor distributors’ open order report to ensure adherence to BP policies and procedures on timely delivery and order confirmation; review and accurate billings and credit processes as vital

Orchestrate the troubleshooting for incorrect distributor crediting process issues related to platform, advance pricing, address book, payables, warehouse or receivables

Assist in training distributors on use of financial tools

Request and follow up on confirmation of delivery documentation when requested by distributors

Complete work within prescribed service level agreement timelines and accurately book end to end cost to serve utilization in a CRM system

Understanding of unique billing requests from a system, processing and cross functional perspective

Understanding of order to cash end to end processes that enables appropriate financial decisions that impact BP or Customers

High School Diploma or equivalent experience or GED

Minimum of 3 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including considerable keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to effectively anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate establishing links and long-term mutual benefit

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, handle time and balance multiple priorities

Team oriented – actively promote a collaborative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its collaborators



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.