Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as The Billing Specialist.

The Billing Specialist implements standard, sophisticated and customized billing programs that are consistent with marketing and sales offers and customer contractual agreements. This role provides direct customer contact to define customer invoice requirements and resolve disputes. The Billing Specialist is to be a resource for billing and invoicing: supporting the invoicing process, customer credit integrity testing, customer portal monitoring, and invoicing and delivery of document scanning.

Develop a deep understanding of the various types of billing processes within various customer channels of trade, unique customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets through calls & emails.

Collaborate with various functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to capture information to ensure transactional accuracy

Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that applies a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collection’s ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Monitor distributors’ open order report to ensure adherence to BP policies and procedures on timely delivery and order confirmation, review and accurate billings and credit processes as vital



High School Diploma or GED

Minimum of 3 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including significant keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to optimally anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate establishing relationships and long-term mutual benefit

Team oriented – actively promote a collaborative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its team members

Process and quality improvement driven

Proven capability with data management and control principles

Excellent communication skills-both verbal and written

Strong time-management and task prioritization skills

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Diligent with proven track record for accuracy



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



