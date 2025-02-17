Billing Specialist

Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT India. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Develop a deep understanding of the various types of Lubricants billing processes within various customer channels of trade, specialized customer requirements, and other sales and marketing offers

Resolve billing disputes accurately and within prescribed service level targets

Ready to work on email, chats and call to address customer queries

Work with various Lubricants functions such as Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain, Pricing, Finance and Tax to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

Apply Root Cause Investigation methodology for all billing errors to drive continuous improvement

Participate in Root Cause Investigation team that uses a data driven approach to identify specific problems to drive prevention opportunities

Work closely with the Accounts Receivable team to ensure that billing defects are resolved in a timely manner that results in prompt collections ability

Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash workflow

Serves as customer advocate by understanding customer requirements and expectations, and acts as liaison between the customer and business representatives including credit, marketing, supply chain, technical support, product management and sales

Maintain close contact with the customers to assess their requirements and handle the entire customer experience, including but not limited to: customer master information and detailed customer profiles, pricing/quote inquiries, dispute resolution, product information requests, invoicing, material returns and resolution of customer complaints

Monitor distributors’ open order report to ensure adherence to BP policies and procedures on timely delivery and order confirmation; review and correct billings and credit processes as vital

Orchestrate the troubleshooting for incorrect distributor crediting process issues related to platform, advance pricing, address book, payables, warehouse or receivables

Assist in training distributors on use of financial tools

Request and follow up on confirmation of delivery documentation when requested by distributors

Highlight the critical challenges faced in delivering the role in the context of the accountabilities highlighted in section 3 above.

Complete work within prescribed service level agreement timelines and accurately book end to end cost to serve utilization in a CRM system

Understanding of unique billing requests from a system, processing and cross functional perspective

Understanding of order to cash end to end processes that enables appropriate financial decisions that impact BP or Customers

High School Diploma or equivalent experience or GED

Minimum of 3 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

2 years’ experience using service center tools; CRM, SAP or JDE.

Proficient PC skills (Microsoft Outlook & Excel, IRAS/Crosslink) including strong keyboarding skills

Customer Service oriented – outstanding communication and people skills; energetic and enthusiastic; takes initiative to effectively anticipate the needs, handle the issues and resolve the problems of internal and external customers and clients; views complaints as opportunities; acts as a customer advocate forming relationships and long-term mutual benefit

Performance oriented – proactive self-starter biased to do things before being asked; attention to detail and excellent organization skills; creative insight into problem-solving; able to multi-task, manage time and balance multiple priorities

Team oriented – actively promote a cooperative/positive team spirit and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners and networks; create and build value for the company and its collaborators

Process and quality improvement driven

Proven capability with data management and control principles

Excellent communication skills-both verbal and written

Strong time-management and task prioritization skills

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Diligent with proven track record for accuracy

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business or Related field

Understanding of all internal Order to Cash business process and programs that support the Sales process

Ability to manage multiple priorities and take direction from many sources; flexibility and adaptability to change



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.