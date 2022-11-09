Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Billing specialist

Billing specialist

Billing specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139378BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Key Accountabilities
Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.
Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.
Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.
Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

  • Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues.
  • Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:
  • Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.
  • Order processing and order fulfilment.
  • Sales order tracking.
  • Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.
  • Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.
  • Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.
  • Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.
Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.
Education, Experience
  • Graduation or equivalent
  • 3-5 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers
