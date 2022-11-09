Billing specialist

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.
Key Accountabilities
Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.
Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.
Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.
Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):
