Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Bio Commodity Risk Lead

Bio Commodity Risk Lead

Bio Commodity Risk Lead

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066197
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader. Commodity Risk is a key control position within the Trading & Shipping organization. As Bio Commodity Risk Lead you will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.
Commodity Risk is a key control position within the Trading & Shipping organization. As Bio Commodity Risk Lead you will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.


Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

  • Independently analyze and report trading book exposures and performance drivers.
  • Validate integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts.
  • Develop a deep understanding of the business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals and use to identify and mitigate potential risks
  • Support the forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital.
  • Support new business and product development via effective due diligence, challenge and business partnering.
  • Champion innovation and help deliver continuous improvement initiatives.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree (any subject), or equivalent experience.
  • Experience in Product control and/or Market Risk within a trading environment.
  • Understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.
  • Experience in Bio Energy Market, physical and ticket trading.
  • You should be a standout colleague, with attention to detail and ability to work within a very delivery-oriented environment.
  • Ability to understand and communicate sophisticated analysis and ability to deploy a variety of communication styles with influence according to the situation.
  • Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control\Risk through this cycle and the applications employed.
  • Bring a new way to problem solving, technology and analytics.

Desirable Criteria

  • Deep understanding of Bio Markets and Trade flows.
  • Evidence of self-development through professional study.
  • Technical ability in programming languages, preferably Python, Excel & VBA.
  • Experience in process reengineering and use of new technologies.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements
  • Possibility to join social communities and networks
  • A balanced work-life balance
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment
  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp