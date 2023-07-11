Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader. Commodity Risk is a key control position within the Trading & Shipping organization. As Bio Commodity Risk Lead you will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Independently analyze and report trading book exposures and performance drivers.

Validate integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts.

Develop a deep understanding of the business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals and use to identify and mitigate potential risks

Support the forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital.

Support new business and product development via effective due diligence, challenge and business partnering.

Champion innovation and help deliver continuous improvement initiatives.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelors Degree (any subject), or equivalent experience.

Experience in Product control and/or Market Risk within a trading environment.

Understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.

Experience in Bio Energy Market, physical and ticket trading.

You should be a standout colleague, with attention to detail and ability to work within a very delivery-oriented environment.

Ability to understand and communicate sophisticated analysis and ability to deploy a variety of communication styles with influence according to the situation.

Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control\Risk through this cycle and the applications employed.

Bring a new way to problem solving, technology and analytics.

Desirable Criteria

Deep understanding of Bio Markets and Trade flows.

Evidence of self-development through professional study.

Technical ability in programming languages, preferably Python, Excel & VBA.

Experience in process reengineering and use of new technologies.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A balanced work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

