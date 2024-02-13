Relocation may be negotiable for this role

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Bio Coordinator to join us in Rotterdam.

In this role you will create and maintain the Bio-Agenda for the short and long term optimisation of bio activities at the refinery. As a Bio Coordinator you will be accountable for developing and driving a holistic view of bio co-processing constraints and optimization opportunities, and systematically driving improvements which improve bio commercial performance. This will include driving new initiatives for supporting the mid term bio strategic agenda and liaise and align short term processing plans with Production Planning and Process Engineers.

In this role you will also be responsible for managing the short and long term commercial strategy for the refinery for the H2 contracts. Furthermore, it be the link at the refinery with the IEH projects with respect to bio and Hydrogen projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide strong leadership, guidance and organization on the bio optimization opportunities and priorities for the refinery.

Effectively communicate across the organization to ensure alignment in priorities, resource requirements, and delivery timing. Understand the overall site organization and how to interact effectively.

Responsible for the refinery Aim3 squad and activities.

Coordinate Bio-agenda at the refinery supporting set up of priorities and resources.

Drive new initiatives for supporting the mid term bio agenda and coordinate the set up of the processing bio plan for the strategy refresh window.

Coordinate the short term planning for co-processing and liaise and align with Production Planning and Process Engineers to achieve the targets and maximize bio commercial performance.

Responsible for knowing the specific bio limitations at the refinery, identify growth opportunities and translate them into a bio investment pipeline.

Coordinate the bio trials at the refinery for new feedstocks.

Coordinate requests for permits.

Responsible for the sustainability reporting, including yearly audits from external certification bodies

Responsible for the technical input in commercial negotiations of H2 contracts.

Coordinate the future green and blue H2 regulations plans and acts as link at the refinery with IEH projects for both H2 and bio.

Essential education:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Essential experience and job requirements:

7+ years experience combined refinery Process Engineering, Refinery Operations, Bio and/or Production Planning experience. Previous experience in the bio market would be ideal.

Good command of English, Dutch is preferred.

Be able to work effectively with the Refinery Leadership Team and their teams.

Be able to develop close linkage with BP central teams.

Be an excellent communicator and facilitator and have strong coaching and influencing skills both inside and outside the refinery.

Be able to organize and analyse data in a way that brings true insights.

Be practical without losing grip of the detail and integrity of the data.

Have a good understanding of refinery processes and operations.

