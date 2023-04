Job summary

The Bio/Low Carbon Americas business partner is a key partner that ensures the overall financial and regulatory reporting requirements in the America’s are completed in a timely and accurate manner, while also supporting the business development opportunities inclusive of investment assurance processes.



Key Accountabilities

Provide assurance and sign-off on Americas Bio/Low carbon asset reporting and controls to enable accurate and timely reporting including any changes to current and/or future environmental programs (ie…low carbon fuel standard (LCFS), renewable volume obligation (RVO)/renewable identification number (RINS))

Record required financial entries to ensure appropriate assets and liabilities are reflected as required for applicable environmental programs.

Development and implementation of bio/low carbon performance management processes with analytics-led commercial insights.

Support bio/low carbon business development opportunities across the region including investment assurance processes.

Lead continuous improvement activities and opportunities across supply processes.

Support overall assurance for supply control processes.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Demonstrated experience in accounting, finance and control processes.

Demonstrated experience working with many different stakeholders at varying levels in an organization and solving complex problems.

Ability to analyze data and interpret & communicate performance drivers to multiple levels of the organization.

Desirable criteria

Proven experience in commercial growth/development

Experience in environmental programs (ie..RVO, RINS, LCFS)

Continuous Improvement training and experience

Digital skills (i.e. Advanced Excel, Power BI)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!