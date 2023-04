Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Bio and Low Carbon Optimization Analyst is responsible for tracking bio and low carbon credits generated at the refinery for the voluntary and regulatory markets including the certification required for each credit. The analyst will work with production planning and supply to ensure the site generates and can monetize the most valuable bio and low carbon credits each month.

Key accountabilities

Track bio and low carbon credit generation and monetization in line with bp’s Aim 1 CO2 emissions reduction ambition

Understand the requirements to generate bio and low carbon credits for each voluntary and regulatory credit market Whiting participates in

Maintain site records of feed tracking or lab results required to meet the requirements of each credit generated by the site

Coordinate with Supply and Production Planning to optimize which bio and low carbon credits the refinery generates each month

Work with site Energy Engineer to supervise progress of site’s Aim 1 CO2 emissions reduction

Support Rail Specialist in scheduling rail movements and work on process and tool improvements to drive time savings and reduce the number of contractor weekend hours required to support 24/7 operations

Provide backfill support for the rail specialist and scheduler positions, includes backfilling a six-month parental leave for the rail specialist role.

Support LPA tool maintenance for Optimization team to verify LP unit models remain accurate

Track implementation of Margin Improvement Plan (MIP) optimization opportunities and projects to verify commercial delivery

Whiting Refinery will generate its first bio and low carbon credits in 2023. The new role will be responsible for working with production planning and supply to develop processes to cover this new activity for the site

Each bio and low carbon market has different requirements to generate credits depending on whether it’s voluntary or regulatory and the jurisdiction the credit is traded in. The differing requirements need to be tracked to ensure the refinery is able to meet the reporting requirements for each credit

Value of each credit changes based on market movements and the most valuable bio or low carbon credit to generate each month will change based on the different markets.

Role needs to learn basic responsibilities of multiple scheduling roles in order to provide effective backfill coverage

Essential Education

Minimum bachelor’s degree in engineering

Critical Criteria

Minimum of 4 years of prior experience in process engineering, supply, refining operations, optimization, production planning or scheduling

Strong digital technology skills

Demonstrated commercial competency

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills

