This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced biodiversity advisor to join our team. As a biodiversity advisor, you will provide technical expertise to operational businesses and project teams to support delivery of bp’s aim 16 to improve biodiversity. You will be responsible for developing and implementing requirements, scopes of work, guidance, procedures and standard delivery tools. This is a global role and can be based in any country where there is a bp office.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced biodiversity advisor to join our team. As a biodiversity advisor, you will provide technical expertise to operational businesses and project teams to support delivery of bp’s aim 16 to improve biodiversity. You will be responsible for developing and implementing requirements, scopes of work, guidance, procedures and standard delivery tools. This is a global role and can be based in any country where there is a bp office.



On behalf of the HSE&C Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the E&S Biodiversity Subject Manager Expert, this role is to deliver the following activities:

Programme manage the delivery of commitments under Aim 16 ‘Enhancing biodiversity’, including delivery of net positive impact plans and biodiversity enhancement plans.

Provide technical support related to biodiversity to the line including: Providing technical support to baseline and monitoring surveys, including reviewing work proposals and reviewing reports. Providing support on biodiversity topics as needed during development of environmental screening, risk and impact assessment. Providing technical advice on nature enhancement and biodiversity offsetting. Support sharing of learnings and capability development on biodiversity topics.



Support review of E&S performance trends and internal and external reporting on biodiversity.

Develop processes, standards, tools and guidance for delivery of Aim 16 and support their consistent implementation in the line.

A track record of environmental management or biodiversity support

Extremely strong communication and influencing skills.

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement.

Experience in leading diverse groups of stakeholders.

Project management experience.

Experience in developing training programmes.

A passion for nature.

Bachelors or Masters degree in a related field such as ecology or biology, or equivalent experience is essential.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



This position is open to working from any bp location



Biodiversity management, Environment, Environmental management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.