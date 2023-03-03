Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.
The Biodiversity & Eco Innovation Specialist role will lead the design and delivery of sustainability programmes within bp’s global offshore wind business. The role will identify key priorities for the offshore wind business and lead delivery of programmes that underpin business development and access to new markets and embeds sustainability practices within procurement, supply chain and project activities. The role will build relationships with relevant external stakeholders and develop strategic partnerships that underpin delivery. Within bp, the role will engage with key stakeholders such as Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V), Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C), and Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) to ensure alignment and leverage good practice.
This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!