Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The Biofuels Business and Compliance Analyst is a multifaceted position acting as a crucial link between business analytics and the deployment of biofuels and low carbon products and initiatives. This position involves generating valuable business insights, pinpointing growth potential, and aiding in the implementation of biofuels and low carbon products and programs in the organization.

We're seeking individuals who are analytically adept, collaborative, and motivated to join our team. Our team is comprised of diverse and highly capable individuals, and we value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a core strength. We prioritize supporting our team members with work-life balance and offer flexible working arrangements!

Conduct business and commercial analytics to evaluate the impact of regulatory changes, market dynamics, and relevant forecasting initiatives on business growth and compliance. This will involve taking ownership to run SAP queries, extract and analyze data, and develop data visualization dashboards.

Play a key role in supporting the development of commercial offerings for biofuels and low carbon products within associated regulatory programs through research and analysis, market evaluation, compliance assistance, and setting appropriate business processes.

Generate market trends and patterns from commercial data sources, reports, and publications on biofuels and low carbon regulatory programs and translate to commercial insights for growth initiatives.

Collaborate with the implementation teams to execute tasks crucial for project success that includes but not limited to data collection, documentation, record maintenance, updating relevant systems and deployment of new processes and framework.

Evaluate areas for improvement and develop digital tools and standardization processes to improve efficiency and reliability for biofuels growth and implementation activities.

Ensure compliance with ethical standards, data privacy regulations, and company policies in the collection, analysis, and dissemination of market data and insights.

Stays in sync with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s “who we are” framework of Live Our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

Bachelor's Degree

Strong analytical skills and ability to translate data to actionable insights.

Strong Excel skills with SAP experience is highly desirable.

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to convey sophisticated concepts in a clear and concise manner.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy, with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously.

Proficiency in data analysis software Understanding of either: bio and low carbon markets;bio and low carbon regulatory environments; or strong understanding of bp products and how they flow through the value chains.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($120K-$150K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.