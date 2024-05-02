Biofuels Commercial Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As part of the Biofuels Growth Team you will work as Commercial Analyst on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & leading projects spanning the production of Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS.

This role will help build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with T&S, P&O, I&E, G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners.

This job is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and commercially focused professional with strong analytical skills and a curiosity about developing and honing their capabilities in an energised team that fosters progressive, agile & modern ways of working.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct economic evaluation for new business opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties

Build economic models for both bp internal and external purpose with partners

Lead aggregation of key assumptions and ensure alignment across technical and commercial teams involved

Provide insightful analysis of new value chains and sources of value.

Lead interactions with third party partners as appropriate. Preparation of materials for governance and external meetings with (potential) partners.

Support partner engagement and negotiations as well as due diligence and other engagement activities with third parties for the development of new business models.

Contribute to developing engagement plans, build positive relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Develop the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way, with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp

Work closely with the Commercial Project Lead to handle the progress of supported cases into fully fledged projects through the CVP stages

Contribute to resolving non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and the development of appropriate mitigations to support.

Key Skills:

Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

A strong competence in financial analysis and economic modelling

Experience building commercial models to demonstrate sources of value, monetisation mechanisms and revenues

Ability to build strong, enduring relationships with third parties and across the business

Track record of thriving in a fast paced highly ambiguous environment

Good presentation skills and proficiency in Excel models and Power Point presentations

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

Commercial development experience within Fuels, Petrochemicals or T&S businesses

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Understanding of low carbon policy or advocacy

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



