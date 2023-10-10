Biofuels Finance Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.



The Finance Manager role is an exciting role that combines commercial and technical financial skills. It gives you external exposure to the rapidly growing biofuels market, its economic/regulatory/financing challenges as well as multiple internal BP teams & businesses. It’s a great stepping-stone for future business finance, JV manager or business development roles.

As part of the Biofuels Finance team, the successful candidate will support Biofuels activity across C&P and in particular the Biofuels Growth, Refining and Fuels Supply & Midstream sub-entities. Bioenergy (Biofuels and Biogas) is one of bp’s 5 transition growth engines tasked with delivering ~$2bn EBITDA in 2025 and >$4bn by 2030, and this role is a key one in helping bp stay on track with these targets.

This role reports to the Senior Finance Manager, Biofuels and will also work closely with other low carbon teams across C&P and T&S as well as other Finance teams (Business Investments, Biofuels PPM and Fuels Supply & Midstream in particular)

The role is responsible for:

reviewing economic models and investment documents (i.e. ATNs, Info Notes, FMs etc) and preparing finance functional assurance ahead of Sr Finance Manager review;

working closely with the planning and performance management team to monitor business performance and capture data for internal reporting deadlines (i.e. GFO, Long Term Plan and Roadmap);

review or provide Biofuels finance numbers that are disclosed in various leadership documents such as the GEAR, Business Performance Reviews etc

provide finance support on projects from early prospect through to project implementation

assist M&A on Biofuel deals providing finance data and support on the transaction

support internal finance projects on MI and MA reporting improvement

this role will also support other activities within the wider FS&M Finance leadership team as required.

Bachelor’s degree required.

Strong analytical skills and financial knowledge

Desire to learn and get involved in projects, self-motivated and self-starter

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity.

Accounting qualification an advantage



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



