Biofuels Growth - Business Developer

How you can help shape the future:

This is an outstanding opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in growing our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team you will work as Business Developer on major advanced bio- and e-fuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & leading projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydrogen / CCS. The role will report to the Head of Region Biofuels Growth.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Business Developer Biofuels Growth

In this role You will:

Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution: identify, define & lead opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties

Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties especially through Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S)

Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp

Manage the progress of supported cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages

Support the facilitation of governance of the projects according to bp standards and ensure alignment with key internal partners and sponsors

Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support

Be responsible for issues management - anticipating and responding to partner needs – mobilizing project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share standard process & takeaways

Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education degree or equivalent experience

Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused, as well as ability to prioritize and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Strong teammate and excellent interpersonal skills, as well as good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills

Highly commercial, pro-active and driven person, with extensive experience int in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

Open to new challenges & confident working in an ever changing environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy and good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Experience within Bioenergy industry and External networks in the energy & finance industry is beneficial

Technical & chemical process understanding and background in low carbon policy or advocacy a clear plus

Understanding of project finance and M&A is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.