  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Biofuels Growth - Business Developer

Biofuels Growth - Business Developer

Biofuels Growth - Business Developer

  • Location Spain - Madrid, Spain - Castellón
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ080806
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group


Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reinvent energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

How you can help shape the future:

This is an outstanding opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in growing our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team you will work as Business Developer on major advanced bio- and e-fuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & leading projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydrogen / CCS. The role will report to the Head of Region Biofuels Growth.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Business Developer Biofuels Growth

In this role You will:

  • Lead Bioenergy projects from origination to execution: identify, define & lead opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties
  • Identify and appraise opportunities through internal networks or by working with 3rd parties especially through Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S)
  • Frame the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp
  • Manage the progress of supported cases into fully fledged projects throughout the CVP stages
  • Support the facilitation of governance of the projects according to bp standards and ensure alignment with key internal partners and sponsors
  • Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support
  • Be responsible for issues management - anticipating and responding to partner needs – mobilizing project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.
  • Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share standard process & takeaways
  • Develop engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

What You will need to be successful:

  • Higher education degree or equivalent experience
  • Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement
  • Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused, as well as ability to prioritize and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape
  • Strong teammate and excellent interpersonal skills, as well as good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills
  • Highly commercial, pro-active and driven person, with extensive experience int in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders
  • Open to new challenges & confident working in an ever changing environment and managing uncertainties
  • Ability to grasp low carbon policy and good understanding of the integrated energy value chain
  • Experience within Bioenergy industry and External networks in the energy & finance industry is beneficial
  • Technical & chemical process understanding and background in low carbon policy or advocacy a clear plus
  • Understanding of project finance and M&A is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

