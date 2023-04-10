Job summary

About This Role

The Biofuels Senior Supply Coordinator is responsible for optimizing the physical supply of biofuels within the US to supply bp’s marketing short in order to deliver maximum integrated value for bp.

We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Role Accountabilities

Interface between trading, logistics, and sales teams to ensure optimal biofuels supply to supply bp’s marketing shorts in the most cost-effective manner while maintaining best in class supply reliability.

Nominate monthly demand to ethanol and biodiesel benches for procurement while optimizing working capital considerations.

Identify and support entrepreneurial biofuels blending opportunities.

Forecasting RVO for Whiting Refinery and RINs generation for East of Rockies footprint blending activity to Low Carbon Trading bench.

Progress new biofuels blending initiatives in line with changing economics and regulatory landscape.

Collaborate with other business segments and regional teams that are building or performing similar activity to streamline delivery and share knowledge.

Provide commercial support to US Midstream, Logistics, and Sales on bio & low carbon program implementation.

Aligns with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s “who we are” framework of Live Our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

Skills and Experience

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Proven ability to lead and influence without authority.

Creative approach and ability to develop business opportunities in varied market conditions.

Strong, proven commercial and analytical skills.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Understanding of bio and low carbon markets and how to monetize opportunities.

Understanding of bio and low carbon regulatory environments.

Strong understanding of bp products and how they flow through the value chains.

Behaviors

Highly motivated self-starter.

Relentless pursuit of commercial optimization.

Strong focus on performance delivery

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to lead cross functional teams.

Teammate with the ability to develop effective relationships within and across teams.

Skilful and proven ability to respond to a changing business and political landscape.

Strong integrated value approach to make the best decision for bp regardless of where the value shows up

Adopt and actively incorporates bp’s “who we are” framework to Live Our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others into daily performance and execution.

Competencies

Demonstrates knowledge of trading, marketing supply, and sales processes and how they relate to supply operations.

Determines how current and future industry issues, trends and competitors' actions change the competitive environment and impact the marketplace.

Demonstrates practical understanding of the impact of internal/external/regional/competitor events and recommends appropriate economic actions to modify supply accordingly.

Understanding of key operational systems within Midstream, Trading, and Sales, where data exist, and how it is applied during the commercial decision making process.

Understanding of agile practices and systems architecture and design, ability to fully understand the interconnectivity between existing systems and data flows.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!