Interface between trading, logistics, and sales teams to ensure optimal biofuels supply to supply bp’s marketing shorts in the most cost-effective manner while maintaining best in class supply reliability. • Nominate monthly demand to ethanol and biodiesel benches for procurement while optimizing working capital considerations. • Identify and support entrepreneurial biofuels blending opportunities. • Forecasting RVO for Whiting Refinery and RINs generation for East of Rockies footprint blending activity to Low Carbon Trading bench. • Progress new biofuels blending initiatives in line with changing economics and regulatory landscape. • Collaborate with other business segments and regional teams that are building or performing similar activity to streamline delivery and share knowledge. • Provide commercial support to US Midstream, Logistics, and Sales on bio & low carbon program implementation. • Complies with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s “who we are” framework of Live Our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.
The Biofuels Senior Supply Coordinator is responsible for optimizing the physical supply of biofuels within the US to supply bp’s marketing short in order to deliver maximum integrated value for bp.
We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.
Skills and Experience
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!