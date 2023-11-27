Biofuels Value Chain Business SME Digital

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an Biofuels Value Chain (BVC) Business SME Digital

In this role You will:

Support the implementation of the modernization and transformation strategy derived from bp´s net zero ambitions and strategy

Be accountable for providing subject matter expertise for digital initiatives in the Midstream Biofuels Value Chain

Support the Biofuels Value Chain digital programme together with the I&E Digital Product Managers, following business unit and I&E/digital product delegations.

Work as one team to deliver the transformation according to programme roadmap, timelines, and budget.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously implement analysis

Be a link between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth business intelligence with analytical knowledge

Build plans, tasks and activities related to digital deliverables for certain areas of Midstream’s Biofuels Value Chain business.

Strive for full coordinated value collection along the value chain

Act as Midstream BVC Subject Matter Expert also in other bio related digital projects in C&P (P&I, Fleet, Aviation) or in T&S RPT

Collaborate with the BioVerse I&E Digital Product Managers to define OKRs and KPIs

Implement and lead business process change for certain areas

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's or engineering degree or similar qualification

Significant experience (>5 yrs) in the midstream fuels and ideally biofuels value chain environment

Aviation, Trading and/or P&O (Refining) experience beneficial

Demonstrated understanding of the coordinated value chain

Extensive hands-on experience carrying out digital implementations, data visualization and product deployments in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Experience in using tools such as ADO, Scrum methodologies beneficial

Experience in digital tools and technologies is a plus

Deep subject matter knowledge in all aspects of a significant area of work, including renewable energy regulatory frameworks, sustainability certification, compliance tracking and optimization

Exposure to biofuels commercial and/or commercial assurance teams and associated regulatory programmes is highly desirable

Ability to network across different teams functionally and geographically

Creative and strategic problem solver with regards to data; able to challenge established ways of working

Track record in evaluating interpersonal needs to enable efficient delivery of the day-to-day business, as well as step-out opportunities

Ability to develop effective partnership and teamwork and handle a diverse set of collaborators (FS&M, BVC, T&S, Aviation, P&O) across diverse functional areas and levels of the organization

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to complete projects in a timely manner

Ability to adapt to changing situations and develop a positive attitude; build passion for making things work better

Committed and able to deal with multiple relationships optimally

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Strong communication and management skills. Ability to lead through influence

Continuous learning and improvement approach

Ability to live and demonstrate BP Values and Behaviours

Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



