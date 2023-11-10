Biofuels Value Chain Growth & Implementation Sr Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for managing a large team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, contributing to strategic development for trading operations, managing essential front-office, functional and cross-regional relationships and playing a key role in ensuring front to back processes run smoothly, technical expertise is provided and valuable data is used to provide full support to those dependent on such information.
The BVC Growth and Implementation Senior Manager Americas will lead the team responsible for implementing new / changing biofuels and low carbon regulation within the Customers & Products organization for the US and Canada, and for developing associated compliance frameworks and commercial growth drivers.
We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team and deliver a coordinated biofuels agenda. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements!
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
