Biofuels Value Chain Growth & Implementation Sr Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for managing a large team to optimise commercial value from supply and trading activities, contributing to strategic development for trading operations, managing essential front-office, functional and cross-regional relationships and playing a key role in ensuring front to back processes run smoothly, technical expertise is provided and valuable data is used to provide full support to those dependent on such information.



The BVC Growth and Implementation Senior Manager Americas will lead the team responsible for implementing new / changing biofuels and low carbon regulation within the Customers & Products organization for the US and Canada, and for developing associated compliance frameworks and commercial growth drivers.

We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team and deliver a coordinated biofuels agenda. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements!

Supports the development of cross-functional implementation strategies and their associated project management framework.

Supports the exploration and development of new business opportunities within a changing biofuels and low carbon commercial framework.

Identify and drive strategic opportunities for both advocacy of new biofuels and low carbon regulations as well as for business optimization within existing frameworks.

Provides coaching and mentoring to commercial and regulatory-facing talent in immediate team and wider, helping others develop to their fullest potential.

Evaluating new product offer opportunities in the Customers & Products business based on biofuels or using cross-sector opportunities to build new offers for customers.

Evaluating and supporting the implementation of new opportunities as part of the Travel Centers of America business integration.

Building up the value chain and underpinning new offers for the US Fleet strategy build on the basis of Travel Centers of America business integration.

Supporting in designing, developing and ensuring constant evolution of a complete Americas biofuels PnL from refinery gate to the customer looking across T&S RPT, FS&M and M&C – in close cooperation with the Global BVC Business & Interface Manager and the US Biofuels Optimization team.

Supporting the local implementation of changes to the business model resulting from the Global Biofuels commercial operating model.

Bachelor's Degree

Minimum of 5 years of prior experience in commercial midstream optimization.

Knowledge of North American biofuels and low carbon regulatory framework, including compliance requirements.

Clear understanding of Econonic evaluation methodologies / Project management to work cases through the process

Proven understanding of transactional processes and how work at the frontline is actually done, including a strong awareness of the importance of compliance management

Very good understanding of the digital biofuels agenda and what it takes to inspire change in the organization, with a focus on but not limited to digital enablement

