The Biofuels Value Chain Growth Manager is responsible for biofuels and low carbon offer development and implementation within the Customers and Products (C&P) organization for the Americas.
As a crucial part of bp's bioenergy transition growth engine, this role builds and increases biofuels and low carbon capability across Customers and Product organization. In close collaboration with Fuel, Supply & Midstream (FS&M) B2B, Trading & Shipping (T&S), Mobility & Convenience (M&C), the individual will lead all aspects of the business development, implementing new biofuels products, and facilitating the advancement of our low carbon product offer development initiatives across bp. This concerted effort strives to translate strategic plans into actionable outcomes in the short to medium term.
We are looking for commercially strong, creative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity equity and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements!
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
How much do we pay (Base)? ($160K-$190K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
