Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About the Role:

The Biofuels Value Chain Growth Manager is responsible for biofuels and low carbon offer development and implementation within the Customers and Products (C&P) organization for the Americas.

As a crucial part of bp's bioenergy transition growth engine, this role builds and increases biofuels and low carbon capability across Customers and Product organization. In close collaboration with Fuel, Supply & Midstream (FS&M) B2B, Trading & Shipping (T&S), Mobility & Convenience (M&C), the individual will lead all aspects of the business development, implementing new biofuels products, and facilitating the advancement of our low carbon product offer development initiatives across bp. This concerted effort strives to translate strategic plans into actionable outcomes in the short to medium term.

We are looking for commercially strong, creative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity equity and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements!

Key Responsibilities:

Identify, develop, and implement Biofuels and Low Carbon business opportunities within the Customers & Products organization. Advance critical initiatives using the competitive advantages of BP to offer biofuels and low carbon product to customers from start to finish.

Co-create the growth strategies with the relevant teams (M&C, B2B, & fleet services) for biofuels and low carbon fuels for road transport.

Evaluate new product offer in changing economics and regulatory landscape, including blending opportunities.

Own the implementation of new business offer for biofuels and low carbon products in close collaboration with a wide range of teams and collaborators including Fuels Supply & Midstream, Trading and Shipping, Business Coordination Team, Customer Excellence Team, Pricing Organization, Tax and Legal teams.

Manage and coordinate the vital documentation and processes crucial for the execution of the new product offers. In addition, but is not limited to, overseeing, and ensuring the completeness of paperwork, processes, and systems vital to the successful launch and operation of the new business offers.

Collaborate and coordinate with other low carbon teams in bp (i.e. Trading & Shipping, and other central and local teams) to align the offers and ensure well-rounded value creation across the different business units. This includes aligning the pricing and product offerings, with the regional biofuel & low carbon regulations, customer preferences and market dynamics.

Own the role of the Bio and Low Carbon Product Offer SME and build low carbon capability in the organization by education and development.

Develop an understanding and discuss the commercial drivers of the energy transition including regulatory landscape, market dynamics and customer demand.

Provide comprehensive expertise on the low carbon products, their environmental attributes, potential monetization pathways, and trade-offs, thus offering insights into routes to market for various types of biofuels and low carbon products within the framework of city, state, and federal policies.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

Strong commercial savvy with high capacity to implement.

Able to build business opportunities in sophisticated and evolving market conditions.

Tactical and critical thinking skills.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Understanding of fuel products and how they flow through the value chains.

Desirable to have experience in offer development and implementation of offerings or relevant experiences.

Knowledge of bio and low carbon regulatory environments is ideal

How much do we pay (Base)? ($160K-$190K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($160K-$190K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



