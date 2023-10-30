Biofuels Value Chain Growth Senior Manager Europe (m/f/d)

Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedBiofuels Value Chain Growth Senior Manager Europe (m/f/d)European Location Independent: Germany or SpainAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.You will lead the continuous growth of the European biofuels business within Fuel Supply and Midstream, via business and technical development, origination and product offer development activities. As a crucial part of bp's bioenergy transition growth engine, this role leads a team across Europe to deliver a growth agenda across our compliance, supply chain and voluntary demand activities. Working very closely with Trading & Shipping (T&S), Product & Operations (P&O) / Refining, Mobility & Convenience (M&C), B2B and the rest of Fuel, Supply & Midstream (FS&M), the team is responsible for all aspects of the business development, new biofuels products project implementation and the enablement of our product offer development agendas across bp to help ensure strategic plans become a reality in the near-term.Leading a team of 6 direct reports across Europe, the role sits within the Global Biofuels Value Chain and reports into the Vice President Biofuels Value Chain.This role therefore sits on the European Biofuels Value Chain Leadership Team, working closely with its Regulatory & Strategy, Compliance and Optimization colleagues and the Global Manufacturing Growth Manager on the Global BVC LT team. In addition, there will be a constant interaction with Future Midstream Business Development Team to ensure clear accountabilities and focus.The European Biofuels Value Chain Growth Senior Manager holds key interfaces with T&S, P&O(refining) and across C&P, along with managing external counterparty commercial relationships.Join us if you want to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Identify, develop and deliver Biofuels and Low Carbon opportunities for Europe - to increase our compliance options as well as supporting our voluntary demand offers

Single point of accountability for biofuels and low carbon offer development within midstream, supporting bp's M&C and B2B low carbon journey

Create and increase biofuels and low carbon capability across midstream and sales channels

Accountable for feeding into the biofuels and low carbon strategic agenda, including managing the growth profile of the mid-term European Biofuels Value Chain delivery

Lead the European BVC Growth team to deliver against targets, building capability amongst the team and ensuring a continuous pipeline of talent to support career progression amongst the team

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor’s degree with preference of Engineering or business, MBA preferred

Minimum 7 years relevant experience in commercial delivery in relation to supply, midstream, trading to identify and pursue high-value opportunities

Experience in originating new business prospects and discovering partnerships and investments that align with our goals

Ability to combine commercial acumen with financial and commercial structures for new project developments, including designing and negotiating contracts and reporting financial outcomes incl. risk management

Clear and honest assessment of the market and proposed way forward

Deep knowledge of Biofuels desirable as well as leadership and interface management experience

Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, execution-focused, intrinsically motived, enjoys leading projects and teams with high level of autonomy within a multi-discpline matrix organization

Proficient in English, written and spoken (as well as in the local language German or Spain)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.

The position requires 25% travel.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



