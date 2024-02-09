Biofuels Value Chain Manager Germany & North-West Europe (m/f/d)

Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedBiofuels Value Chain Manager Germany & North-West Europe (m/f/d)fulltime or part-timeAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:Our organization, being one of the most established and high-growth companies, gives a unique chance to contribute to the energy transition. With a focus on sustainability and growth, we are dedicated to advancing our mission and expanding our commercial footprint.Join us if you want to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.As the Midstream Manager for the Biofuels Value Chain (BVC) in North West Europe (NWE), you will play a pivotal role in optimizing and delivering bp's Renewable Energy Directive (RED) compliance within NWE countries. This role entails overseeing all biofuels-related items and maximizing additional compliance options. Included in your role is the responsibility for creating and implementing a quota fulfillment strategy, collaborating with biofuels trading and shipping teams, and ensuring the deployment of agile work principles in line with our net zero aspirations and strategy.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Drive commercial decisions and optimize biofuels sourcing to meet our objectives

Oversee regional and cross-border biofuels planning activities, including demand forecast and supply plans for the execution of Supply Ops and manage sufficient physical supply to the refining system in alignment with Refining Supply

Coordinate the activities of biofuels blending and optimize them with relevant teams (Commercial Coordination, Senior Supply, Refining)

Manage and drive optimization for bp on a European level via managing and strengthening the interface with Trading & Shipping (T&S)

Be involved in all negotiations (T&S, Supply NWE) and devise performance management for sourcing and blending activities

Drive short to midterm advocacy activities and coordinate low carbon fuel development options.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

To be considered for this position, candidates must hold a Master's degree in Business Administration or an engineering degree with commercial experience. Minimum 7 years of relevant experience in the energy sector, with a strong understanding of international oil markets, risks and volatility

A deep understanding of biofuels, supply and refining as well as profound knowledge of supply NWE infrastructure, product qualities and respective parameter and biofuels blending, interlinkages with refinery production and legislative context across Europe is required

Impressive aptitude in negotiation and decision-making, with a focus on customer/partnership

Possess excellent communication and analytical skills, high ability to understand commercial company date, along with a strategic mindset

Capability to handle change and adjust favorably to unfamiliar circumstances

Ability to speak and write fluently in German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



