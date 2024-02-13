Biofuels Value Chain Offer Development Manager B2B

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reinvent energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Job Description:

How you can help shape the future:

This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in growing our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.

You will act as the Single Point of Accountability for biofuels & low carbon offer development within Fuels Supply & Midstream as well as other bp teams. As a crucial part of bp's bioenergy transition growth engine, this role builds and increases capability across Fuels Supply & Midstream and the B2B sale channel. Working very closely with Trading & Shipping (T&S), Product & Operations (P&O) / Refining, Mobility & Convenience (M&C), B2B and the rest of Fuel, Supply & Midstream (FS&M), the team is responsible for all aspects of the business development, new biofuels products project implementation and the enablement of our product offer development agendas across bp to help ensure strategic plans become a reality in the near-term.

The role sits within the Global Biofuels Value Chain and reports into the Biofuels Value Chain Growth Senior Manager Europe.

Join us if you want to work and grow in an ambitious environment with a reputable brand.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Identify, develop and deliver Biofuels and Low Carbon offers for the B2B channel, which can be customized to serve regional and international customers based on their individual needs & strategy

Lead a coordinated B2B offer development squad (Incl. Bio/Low Carbon & B2B SMEs)

Coordinate B2B offers with other low carbon teams in bp (i.e. Trading & Shipping, and other central and local teams within bp)

Build low carbon capability in the organization by education and development.

Stay connected to the biofuels & low carbon and hydrocarbon supply teams to ensure a coordinated maximization of value across the value chain

Act as B2B SPA for alternative Fuels development

Work closely with relevant internal and external partners

Your qualification profile - profound and hardworking

Master’s degree in Business Administration or engineering degree with commercial experience or equivalent experience

Significant experience in supply, trading, experience in biofuels & low carbon business helpful

P&O refining, fuels quality and storage & handling or supply operations experience a benefit

Desired Skills & Competencies;

Supply and trading

Origination

Advocacy

Contract and Commercial Risk Management

Coordinated value chain optimisation

Refining understanding and fuels quality

Ability to combine commercial competence with financial and commercial structures for new project developments.

Proficient in English, written and spoken

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time dedication

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.