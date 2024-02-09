Biofuels Value Chain Offer Development Manager B2C

Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedBiofuels Value Chain Offer Development Manager B2C (m/f/d).European Location Independent: Spain, UK or Germany.At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future?This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.You will act as the Single Point of Accountability for biofuels and low carbon offer development within Fuels Supply & Midstream as well as other bp teams for offer development. As a crucial part of bp's bioenergy transition growth engine, this role creates and increases biofuels & low carbon capability across Fuels Supply & Midstream and the B2C & Fleet sales channel. Working very closely with Trading & Shipping (T&S), Product & Operations (P&O) / Refining, Mobility & Convenience (M&C), Fleet and the rest of Fuel, Supply & Midstream (FS&M), the team is responsible for all aspects of the business development, new biofuels products project implementation and the enablement of our product offer development agendas across bp to help ensure strategic plans become a reality in the near-term.The role sits within the Global Biofuels Value Chain and reports into the BVC Growth Senior Manager Europe.Join us if you want to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand!



Your new area of responsibility:

Identify, develop and deliver Biofuels & Low Carbon offers for the B2C & Fleet channel, which can be customized to serve regional and international customers based on their individual needs & strategy

Lead a coordinated offer development squad (Incl. Bio/Low Carbon & B2C SMEs)

Coordinate Fleet offers with other low carbon teams in bp (i.e. Trading & Shipping, and other central and local teams within bp)

Create low carbon capability in the organization by education and development.

Support Fleet Sales teams with customer visits focussed on understanding customer needs and potential areas for collaboration.

Stay connected to the biofuels, low carbon and hydrocarbon supply teams to ensure a coordinated maximization of value across the value chain

Act as B2C & Fleet SPA for alternative Fuels development

Work closely with relevant internal and external partners.

Your qualification profile - profound and hard-working

Master’s degree or equivalent experience in Business Administration or engineering degree with commercial experience

Significant experience in supply, trading, experience in biofuels & low carbon businesses

P&O refining, fuels quality and storage & handling or supply operations experience a benefit

Desired Skills & Proficiencies Supply and trading Origination Advocacy Contract and Commercial Risk Management Integrated value chain optimization Refining understanding and fuels quality

Ability to combine commercial competence with financial and commercial structures for new project developments.

Proficient in English, written and spoken (as well as in the local language German or Spain)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.

The position requires 25% travel.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.