Biofuels Value Chain Regulatory & Strategy Senior Manager Europe (m/f/d)

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedBiofuels Value Chain Regulatory & Strategy Senior Manager Europe (m/f/d)European Location Independent: Germany, Spain, UKAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.You will be accountable for all regulatory and strategic aspects related to the biofuels business in Europe, with a particular focus on coordinating external advocacy across internal stakeholders to maximise value for bp.As a crucial part of the team progressing bp's bioenergy strategy, this role will review, analyse and assess regulatory developments across Europe and at national/local level. The aim is to shape bp's advocacy strategy and priorities, identify opportunities for bp's biofuels business and mitigate upcoming risks.Leading a team of 2 direct reports across Europe, the role sits within the Global Biofuels Value Chain and reports into the Biofuels Value Chain Senior Manager - Europe. This role therefore sits on the European Biofuels Value ChainLeadership Team, working closely with its Growth, Compliance and Optimisation colleagues. In addition there will be a constant interaction with the Bioenergy regulatory team and the C&EA teams to ensure clear accountabilities and focus.Join us if you want to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Define and drive the BVC regulatory priorities and advocacy agenda for the region working closely with the VP Regulatory Affairs, Bioenergy

Convene European Low Carbon Transport Working Group network for the region, across C&P, T&S, and other parts of bp as required

Work closely with C&EA within region to execute external advocacy activities in support of the business agenda

Develop and align integrated, European advocacy positions and strategy for bp on bioenergy topics and ensure consistency with central SS&V global policy positions

Ensure positions taken by bp on a European basis reflect commercial priorities and put these into execution with and via respective RC&S and C&EA teams

Manage strategy interface with S&SV and other internal stakeholders in the biofuels space

Drive, develop and lead or support long-term projects and initiatives as required to develop European bioenergy options, in coordination with the above entities as part of an integrated bp strategy

Drive continuous improvement and best practice in the regulatory area for BVC activities (functional excellence)

Drive the management and reporting of FS&M sustainability performance regionally against the bp Aims especially in the matter of decarbonisation

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Master’s degree with preference of Engineering, business or politics

Minimum 10 years relevant experience in the energy sector

Deep knowledge of relevant European Biofuels & Low Carbon regulations (regional)

Deep experience in formulating an advocacy strategy as well as strategy development experience, Midstream commercial experience (desirable)

Ability to combine regulatory analysis with commercial acumen

Clear and honest assessment of regulatory developments and proposed way forward

Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, execution-focused, intrinsically motived, enjoys leading projects and teams with high level of autonomy within a multi-discipline matrix organization

Proficient in English, written and spoken with ideally an additional proficiency in German and/or Spanish

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



