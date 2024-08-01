Biofuels and Co-Processing Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Biofuels and Low Carbon Commercial Analyst is responsible for developing commercial analytics and justification for biofuels and low carbon projects and initiatives across bp’s US footprint.

We are looking for analytical, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Develop commercial analytics and justification for biofuels and low carbon projects and initiatives across the US footprint, inclusive of revex and capex spend.

Understand evolving biofuels and low carbon regulations and incentives to inform the business on emerging opportunities and risks.

Midstream lead for regulatory and voluntary program applications and audit preparations via interfacing with relevant Production & Operations and Trading & Shipping stakeholders.

Develop and maintain relevant and actionable performance management metrics for bp’s US biofuels and low carbon business.

Understand and highlight end-to-end integrated value opportunities across business interfaces.

Support the development growth of activity at the interface with Trading & Shipping, Production & Operations, Pricing & Optimization, and Gas & Low Carbon Energy, among other bp entities.

Complies with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Experience in or knowledge of US biofuels and renewable state and federal programs / regulations preferred.

Experience in commercial refining optimization preferred.

Understanding of biofuels, renewables, low carbon, and hydrocarbon supply chains, business process, and systems.

Understanding of end-to-end supply chain optimization and integrated margin principles and application.

Ability to build consensus and engage with key stakeholders at multiple levels and across organizational boundaries.

Comfortable and efficient at managing complex data.

Effectively communicates technical content to non-technical audiences.

Ability to build and manage strong relationships successfully.

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Experience working on teams comprised of stakeholders from a variety of business and technology areas.

Demonstrates knowledge of refining, trading, marketing supply, and retail processes and how they relate to supply operations.

Determines how current and future industry issues, trends, and competitors’ actions change the competitive environment and impact the marketplace.

Demonstrates practical understanding of the impact of internal, external, regional, and competitor events and recommends appropriate economic actions to modify supply accordingly.

Understands key operational systems within Midsteam, Trading, and Refining, where data exists, and how it is utilized during the commercial decision making process.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



