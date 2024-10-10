Biogas Commercial Operations Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Trading & Shipping (T&S) maintains a large US portfolio of biogas offtakes and continues to expand its presence in Europe, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. Biogas offers a strong route for decarbonization and is one of the fastest growing renewable energy sources in the world.

This role offers a chance to join a growing team with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities globally. The Biogas Commercial Analyst role will focus on providing operational support, quality management, and analysis for several environmental programs (US EPA Renewable Fuel Standard, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard) and associated products. To ensure delivery of silent operations, the successful candidate will need to consistently and efficiently execute work processes and deliver excellent internal and external customer service. This role will act as a liaison with internal collaborators across multiple T&S entities and work closely with external parties such as customers, government agencies, consultants and biogas project developers/operators. The analyst will report to the Head of Biogas Commercial Operations, T&S LCT.

Key accountabilities

Execute the day-to-day operations of regulated environmental programs to generate credits in a compliant manner

Manage accurate data in the system of record and provide analysis, forecast updates, and overall reporting oversight against the biogas portfolio.

Foster a proactive and rigorous approach to data quality control and assurance, driving continuous improvement into the biogas commercial operations process

Seek knowledge and maintain awareness of evolving environmental programs and the regulatory environment

Assist in the optimization of biogas volume across the US portfolio

Maintain a commercial mentality to identify opportunities to optimize profits and lower costs

Work closely with front, middle and back-office teams to ensure financial accuracy.

Essential education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience and & job requirements

At least 2-3 years of relevant energy industry experience, natural gas and/or biogas experience preferred

Strong ability to interact and communicate across multiple interfaces and team members

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work with and interpret large data sets with acute attention to detail

Passion to identify process efficiencies and implement change

Team player with interpersonal, written and oral communication skills

Ability to build and maintain a network of contacts internally and externally to support role accountabilities

Advanced skills working with MS Excel

Desirable criteria

Knowledge and experience in gas/biogas markets

Knowledge of EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and California Air Resource Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programs

Experience of working with programs or projects that follow regulations, standards and protocols to deliver products or services

Growth mindset – proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.