Biogas Commercial Operations Analyst

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
Trading & Shipping (T&S) maintains a large US portfolio of biogas offtakes and continues to expand its presence in Europe, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. Biogas offers a strong route for decarbonization and is one of the fastest growing renewable energy sources in the world.
This role offers a chance to join a growing team with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities globally. The Biogas Commercial Analyst role will focus on providing operational support, quality management, and analysis for several environmental programs (US EPA Renewable Fuel Standard, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard) and associated products. To ensure delivery of silent operations, the successful candidate will need to consistently and efficiently execute work processes and deliver excellent internal and external customer service. This role will act as a liaison with internal collaborators across multiple T&S entities and work closely with external parties such as customers, government agencies, consultants and biogas project developers/operators. The analyst will report to the Head of Biogas Commercial Operations, T&S LCT.
Key accountabilities
Essential education
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
Essential experience and & job requirements
Desirable criteria
Why join bp
At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.