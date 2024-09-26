Biosphere Business Programme Manager (Energy Trading)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Project Management Group



We are seeking a Programme Manager to join bp Trading & Shipping (T&S), focusing on the Refined Products Trading (RPT) business. As part of the Strategic Implementation and Modernisation (SIM) team, this senior leadership role involves significant collaboration and impact across a global bio-liquids, biogas and low carbon business.

What You'll Do:

In RPT, we help ensure the flow of energy by optimizing crude oil supply for our refineries, working closely with our Fuel, Aviation, Retail & Convenience and Oil and Gas businesses. Together, we aim to maximize the value of bp's hydrocarbon and bioenergy portfolios.

You’ll be a delivery champion for the "Biosphere" modernization programme, which is vital for scaling T&S’s bio & low carbon businesses. This program supports bp’s renewable ambitions and contributes to the T&S five-year plan by driving growth in bio-liquid, biogas, and low-carbon markets.

As a leader of a small team (3 direct reports), you’ll work closely with the Digital Transformation Manager and co-lead the Biosphere programme with Technology, focusing on strategic milestones, timelines, budgets, and successful programme governance.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

Key Responsibilities:

Co-lead the Biosphere programme with the Technology team, ensuring timely delivery of project goals.

Develop and mentor programme staff.

Execute the transformational roadmap, including a certificate management platform in Europe and defining US requirements for 2026.

Ensure new processes and systems are fit for purpose and deliver expected business benefits.

Govern project efficiently, organizing and leading governance meetings and providing updates to senior leadership.

Communicate project updates and ensure the business is prepared for changes.

Handle project scope, risks, and budget, securing funding for future planning cycles.

Collaborate with regional VPs and COOs to ensure business engagement.

Provide honest, transparent updates to leadership on the programme’s status.

What We're Looking For:

Deep understanding of Trading & Supply/Shipping business model, particularly in Crude & Refined Products markets and/or Low Carbon Energy Markets (specifically bio-liquids or biogas)

Experience of leading and delivering large-scale change initiatives.

Significant experience in an energy trading environment, with a detailed understanding of the deal inception, execution, and lifecycle management of post trade events

Exceptional negotiation and influencing skills with senior leaders.

Strong communication, organizational, and teamwork skills.

Results-oriented with the ability to adapt to changing priorities and foster a positive working environment.

Additional Skills:

Front-to-back knowledge of oil or gas trading systems, policies & procedures

Specialised understanding of biofuels, low-carbon trading, and associated regulatory programs.



About Us:

Trading & Shipping is at the heart of bp’s strategy to transition into an integrated energy company, delivering solutions for customers. We operate with respect and integrity, and safety always comes first—true to the culture of bp outlined in our Who we are framework.

We care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world, prioritizing safety and excellence in our operations. This is key to our success.

Our approach is built on respect, consistency, and the courage to do the right thing.

We believe that success comes from the energy of our people. By living our beliefs, we create an inclusive environment where everyone can make a difference and perform at their best. We are proud of our commitment to fairness and equal opportunity, ensuring that all our employees can reach their full potential.

Why Join bp?

At bp, we believe that the differences we see in the world should be reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what matters, not where you come from or how you live your life. We offer a diverse and challenging environment that supports growth and learning. Our team is strengthened by diversity, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly.



