Biosphere Change Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

Biosphere is a modernization programme set up to deliver essential processes and systems enhancements to support the scaling of T&S’s Bio & Low Carbon businesses within a controlled framework. Growth in Low Carbon Trading (LCT), Biogas and Bioliquid businesses are critical to meeting the T&S five-year plan and supporting bp’s renewable ambitions.

The Biosphere Business Change Manager is responsible for developing and delivering the Biosphere business change plan. This role will support the Biosphere Business Programme Manager and involve working closely with business SMEs to deliver a quality people-focused solution to improve our ways of working, processes, and systems.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the Biosphere business change plan, inclusive of stakeholder engagement, communication, training, and benefits realization

Own the business benefits realisation plan with stakeholders, as well as tracking of realisation to report progress throughout the life of the programme

Own and execute the overall communication strategy, coordinating with other workstreams to ensure consistent, timely, and appropriate communication at all levels of the global organization

Schedule governance and stakeholder engagement meetings and events according to the agreed frequency and timing, and ensure minutes of governance meetings are captured and distributed timely

Ensure quality materials are prepared and distributed timely in support of governance board and senior level engagement meetings, coordinating with all workstreams to develop content

Lead the planning, development, and delivery of training to the BP user community that is effective and fit for purpose

Partner with Biosphere workstreams and team members to develop fit for purpose business change plans and stakeholder engagement

Leverage central teams such as the communications and training teams as appropriate to deliver Biosphere workstreams

Act as an ambassador for the project with the business, visibly and positively supporting project deliverables and goals

Essential Qualifications:

Prior experience in T&S delivering change, with deep front to back understanding of the deal lifecycle and the teams that support the trading business

Strong interpersonal skills, preferably with ability to influence through relationships with front, mid and back office

Exposure to biofuels trading and/or carbon offsets and associated regulatory programmes is desirable

Good understanding of T&S Policies and Procedures

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal and strong organizational skills

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration across diverse functional areas and all levels of the organization

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to complete projects timely

Good business judgment in dealing with business issues

Ability to adapt to changing situations and foster a positive attitude; build enthusiasm for making things work better

Ability to live and demonstrate bp’s Beliefs



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.