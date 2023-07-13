This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

As a Biostratigrapher based at bp’s International Centre for Business & Technology (ICBT) in Sunbury-on-Thames (UK), you will be responsible for providing deep biostratigraphic expertise and technical assurance. You will join a centralized team of geological specialists that supports bp’s global Subsurface activity from renewal, through development, to well delivery and low carbon energy. This will be realized through an international portfolio of technical service work and federal projects (including R&D, digital transformation, and training).

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

As a Biostratigrapher based at bp’s International Centre for Business & Technology (ICBT) in Sunbury-on-Thames (UK), you will be responsible for providing deep biostratigraphic expertise and technical assurance.You will join a centralized team of geological specialists that supports bp’s global Subsurface activity from renewal, through development, to well delivery and low carbon energy. This will be realized through an international portfolio of technical service work and federal projects (including R&D, digital transformation, and training).



Job Description:

About the role

As a valued member of the Geoscience community within bp, you will have the opportunity to work with impactful, integrated teams in a dynamic and diverse environment where innovation is both fostered and encouraged. You will build a personal network of technical colleagues from around the world both within bp and across our partner organizations.

Working as part of the bp Subsurface team, you will be exposed to innovative expertise, tools, workflows, and technologies. You will be expected to both work on and lead a wide range of projects that directly address technical challenges and provide innovative solutions that contribute to bp’s business.

What you will deliver

Safe & reliable delivery of biostratigraphic expertise through an international portfolio of technical service work.

Acquisition of biostratigraphic data through the global contractor market.

Co-ordination and quality control of contractor-based activity.

Interpretation of biostratigraphic data to underpin stratigraphic & depositional models.

Development & application of biostratigraphic schemes.

Population & maintenance of biostratigraphic databases.

Integration of biostratigraphic data with other subsurface information to deliver stratigraphic products & solutions.

Co-ordination and management of wellsite biostratigraphic operations.

Research & development of innovative biostratigraphic technologies and the ongoing digital transformation.

Training & coaching biostratigraphy through a range of both formal and informal teaching modalities.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a master's degree in a relevent subject area, it is important that you also have:

Several years industrial experience in biostratigraphy.

Experience in analytical micropalaeontology, nannopalaeontology and/or palynology.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

It would also be beneficial if you can demonstrate:

Track record of delivering biostratigraphic services in a wide range of geography, age & palaeoenvironment.

Operational experience obtained at the wellsite.

Solid understanding of biostratigraphic laboratories and the associated methodologies.

Experience of utilizing broader geoscientific datasets (e.g., stratigraphic, depositional, petrophysical, geophysical etc.) to deliver integrated stratigraphic products.

Broad knowledge & skills in stratigraphy (eg chronostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, sequence stratigraphy etc.)

Knowledge of specialist stratigraphic applications (eg Stratabugs, IC, Petrel, TSC etc.).

Data science knowledge, skills and toolkit experience (eg Python, Jupyter, Power BI etc.).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Petroleum systems analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.