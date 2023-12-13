Job summary

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



As a Biostratigrapher based in Houston, Texas, you will be responsible for providing deep Biostratigraphic expertise and technical assurance. You will join a centralized biostratigraphy team that supports BP's global Exploration and Production activities mostly for the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Deep Water, and occasionally geographically diverse parts of the world. In addition, you will also be expected to make a significant contribution to R&D projects run internally or as part of technical collaboration initiatives with contractors.As a member of the geoscience community within BP, you will have the opportunity to work within high-performing integrated teams in a dynamic and diverse environment where creativity and innovations are fostered and encouraged. Working as part of the BP Subsurface community, you will develop and interact with a global network of technical staff and be exposed to state-of-the-art tools, methodologies, and technologies. You will be expected to work on projects where you will take responsibility for all aspects of biostratigraphic analyses of salt withdrawal mini-basins and fields under current development.



Biostratigraphic technical analysis in BP's DW GOM assets.

Preparation of scopes of work and technical specifications.

Quality Assurance of contractor led field operations.

Active participation in the appropriate technical networks and R&D programs.

Delivery of safe and efficient development and exploration wells including wellsite services.

Require out of normal office hours support for critical operational decisions.

Work closely with contractors to deliver high quality biostratigraphic data acquisition and interpretation at wellsite providing support to the New Wells Delivery Team.

Identification, mitigation, and communication of subsurface risks related to NWD, particularly where biostratigraphy can help.

Responsible for maintaining Biostratigraphic databases.

Assure compliance with the law, and conformance to BP policies and subsurface NWD.

Relevant Industry Biostratigraphy experience using Calcareous nannofossils.

Must have working knowledge of Foraminifera, and/or Palynology.

Must have extensive offshore experience and relevant industry experience performing Biostratigraphy at the Well Site.

Must have relevant working offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Must have experience in a coordinating role with a remit to plan and implement well site biostratigraphy and liaise with New Well Delivery / Subsurface / Vendor teams.

Must have demonstrated highly proficient knowledge of the bp Neogene Zonation through prior work experience for bp on both offshore and traditional post well analysis using nannofossils.

Advanced Taxonomic skills from microscope utilizing calcareous nannofossils – able to demonstrate a minimum of 75 wells analyzed with microscope.

Must have extensive Industry Nannofossil Biostratigraphy experience in the Gulf of Mexico – minimum of 50 wells analyzed on the microscope.

Must have demonstrated experience mentoring and teaching the bp Neogene methodology and scheme.

Industry Biostratigraphy in global basins is required.

Must have experience Integrating multiple stratigraphic datasets (i.e., different fossil groups, logs, seismic, Paleoenvironmental/Paleobathymetry datasets) to produce integrated products.

Must have multi-disciplinary Integration experience working with subsurface teams to produce integrated stratigraphic models.

Digital skills are required in any of the following or additional areas: Stratabugs, IC, Petrel, Time Scale Creator.

Must have proven digital machine learning experience and proficiency developing machine learning products for Biostratigraphy.

Location – Houston based.

Right to Work in the USA is required.

Minimum requirement PhD Level Degree

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



