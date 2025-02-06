Blending Operator I

Job summary

Job Purpose:

Manage blending area in the plant whereby the primary roles are carrying out blending

operation, inclusive of raw material preparation, tank preparation, blending process and lab testing according to the work order and blending Instruction with good quality and right quantities as per required, complied with safety requirement.

Ensure blending/oil transfer operations are carried out accurately in accordance to company procedure by monitoring the complete blending /oil transfer process

Meet blending/oil transfer schedule by close liaison with blending supervisor on blending planning and scheduling. Reception of all base oil and additives for blending in accordance to ISO 9001 procedure.

Ensuring high accuracy is maintained in the dispensing of raw materials during blending operation with emphasis on the avoidance of product contamination and spillage.

Blend samples are being taken for laboratory testing through a proper sampling methods including proper use of sample containers and apparatus.

Supervises the internal condition of blending tanks is empty before each blend/oil transfer to avoid product contamination and prevent tank overflow.

To ensure physical stock figure from blending tank tally with transfer tank capacity to avoid spillage.

To maintain cleanliness and tidiness of whole blending/oil transfer area including pump, tanks, base oil and additives storage area.

To liaise with Senior Maintenance Technician II to ensure all blending equipment are properly maintained.

Supervise the blending of industrial grades at the new industrial blending facility with quality and safety in mind.

Supervise direct filling operations involving ISOTANKS.

Understanding of MSDS and the required blending sequence as per blending instruction.

Also undertakes the role of a line operator, as the incumbent is also responsible for all ISOTANK filling activities in the form of direct filling.

SPM or equivalent.

At least 2 years working experience.

Basic communication, leadership and management skills.

Knowledge in computer especially spreadsheets is an added advantage.

Knowledge in ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Supervisory skill.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.