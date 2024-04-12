Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



We have an exciting new opportunity to join as a Blending Supervisor here at bp! The Blending team is part of the applied sciences group that conducts blending laboratory operations and associated tasks in support of the product development projects across engine oils, motorsport, and thermal fluids. This role sits within our Product Development team and is responsible for supervising and conducting blending laboratory operations and engine oil formulations, conducting associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.

The demand of the role can be very dynamic, shifting daily so being able to work across changing priorities is key. Experience of working in a small manufacturing process would be advantageous.

This is a fully operational role in an agile team responsible for high quality and efficient blending of fluids. The role requires the capability to manually handle containers up to 20kg on a frequent basis as part of daily responsibilities. The successful candidate will be responsible for day to day blending and associated activities and will take ownership of workload, showing strong prioritizing skills. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.

What does the day to day look like?

Facilitate the management of workload across the blending technicians, resolving priority conflicts as required and managing the blend shop schedule to ensure turnaround times are delivered.

Supervise and co-ordinate the day-to-day activities of 3 other team members (Lab Operations Technician and Blend shop Blending Technicians)

Support budget management, revex and capex plans in conjunction with the Blending Team Leader

Be the SPA for the Blending lab and facilities a point of contact for the facilities management team.

Support the Blending Team Leader on larger improvement and innovation projects for the Blending facilities and Laboratories.

Responsible for the management of raw material inventory, stock control and sample storage on and off site.

Build and maintain effective networks across the Pangbourne I&E teams (particularly Product Development teams) and support functions including procurement.

Maintain regular communication with the team to resolve or escalate items for resolution.

50% Lab activities include management, prioritisation and undertaking blending of fluids as requested by development technologists using a range of blending processes according to local procedures ensuring timely delivery to high quality and safety standards.

Be the point of contact for a development technologist team and coordinate non-blending tasks, such as decanting, facilitating dispatch and booking in of raw materials/products to storage.

Manage storage of incoming samples and raw materials digitally and physically, including stock control, Quality Control and Safety Data Sheets’s

Responsible for submission of samples for testing both internally and externally. Working with external suppliers, test labs and blending facilities as needed.

Support training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Actively contribute to the running of the team and Blending department, including re-stocking consumables and maintaining good housekeeping in the laboratory. Proactively assist and support colleagues as required.

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards and Code of Conduct

Work closely with Blending Team Leader and development technologists to ensure application of the best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSSE requirements.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement, efficiency gains and digital transformation

Support the Blending Team Leader in compliance with quality standards in support of several external accreditations including participating in internal and external audits.

What do we want to see from you!

GCSEs or equivalent in the sciences or related subject areas

A collaborative team approach to working

High level of organisational/management skills

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills to a diverse set of stakeholders

Laboratory experience including accurate working/attention to detail, stock/inventory control, and knowledge of safe working practices are critical

Good digital skills, including use of Microsoft applications

English fluency, written and oral

Desirable

Higher education in Chemistry/Applied Science, laboratory operations or related technical field

Analytical, scientific or mechanical testing experience

Basic knowledge of lubricant/engine oil products, their composition, manufacture and application

Knowledge of agile working and use of planning tools e.g ADO

Data analysis and manipulation using MS excel, VBA/Macros, Python, SQL

Small scale manufacturing/laboratory scale production

Forklift truck license/experience

What you can expect from us!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.