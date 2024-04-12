Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We have an exciting new opportunity to join as a Blending Supervisor here at bp! The Blending team is part of the applied sciences group that conducts blending laboratory operations and associated tasks in support of the product development projects across engine oils, motorsport, and thermal fluids. This role sits within our Product Development team and is responsible for supervising and conducting blending laboratory operations and engine oil formulations, conducting associated tasks and accountabilities in support of product development projects for Castrol and bp businesses.
The demand of the role can be very dynamic, shifting daily so being able to work across changing priorities is key. Experience of working in a small manufacturing process would be advantageous.
This is a fully operational role in an agile team responsible for high quality and efficient blending of fluids. The role requires the capability to manually handle containers up to 20kg on a frequent basis as part of daily responsibilities. The successful candidate will be responsible for day to day blending and associated activities and will take ownership of workload, showing strong prioritizing skills. Flexibility of response to changing priorities is key.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.