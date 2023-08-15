Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
Entity:Customers & Products
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you ready for joining bp and helping us to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm?
We are looking for a Blending Technician and offering phenomenal opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.
In this role you will be responsible for implementing Tianjin plant blending workshop and tank farm daily operation activities. You will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoying the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of plant operation team.
Get well trained on all blending site and tank farm operation procedures and work instructions and be strategic with blending site and tank farm operations Technically implement plant general safety requirements and operation specific safety requirements during daily operation process
To advise raw material warehouse to deliver packed raw material to blending site To arrange packed raw material heating to targeted temperature in oven To be responsible for packed raw material decanting operation including DDU operation, conveyor system operation, manual operation for small dosing raw materials.
To act as loading master for base oil receiving from jetty To be responsible for bulk raw material including ISO tank, truck receiving operation To conduct routing inspection for whole tank farm at specific intervals
To conduct monthly stock take at blending site and tank farm as per requirement from finance team.
To follow-up plant 5S requirement to keep work site always tidy and clean.
