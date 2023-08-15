This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Are you ready for joining bp and helping us to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm?

We are looking for a Blending Technician and offering phenomenal opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.

In this role you will be responsible for implementing Tianjin plant blending workshop and tank farm daily operation activities. You will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning to finally start-up. After enjoying the successful plant commissioning journey, you will become an important part of plant operation team.

What you will deliver :

Blending and tank farm operation safety and quality assurance

Get well trained on all blending site and tank farm operation procedures and work instructions and be strategic with blending site and tank farm operations Technically implement plant general safety requirements and operation specific safety requirements during daily operation process

Blending on site operation execution

To advise raw material warehouse to deliver packed raw material to blending site To arrange packed raw material heating to targeted temperature in oven To be responsible for packed raw material decanting operation including DDU operation, conveyor system operation, manual operation for small dosing raw materials.

Tank farm operation execution

To act as loading master for base oil receiving from jetty To be responsible for bulk raw material including ISO tank, truck receiving operation To conduct routing inspection for whole tank farm at specific intervals

Monthly stock take support

To conduct monthly stock take at blending site and tank farm as per requirement from finance team.

Working environment maintenance

To follow-up plant 5S requirement to keep work site always tidy and clean.

Experience and qualifications :

College degree in Chemical or related science field

Minimum 3 years blending site work experience at lubricant or related chemical industry

Basic awareness of ISO 9001QMS & ISO 14001EMS

Be familiar with lubricant batch production process

Good communication skill

Good computer operation skill

Basic English reading and writing

In your next journey at bp, you will experience a shining career development by working closely and collaboratively with following work relationship:

Plant operation team including blending, filling, scheduling, maintenance, QC lab and administration

China lubricant supply chain team including manufacturing, engineering, QC, planning, logistics and procurement.

bp central teams including HSSE, people & culture, legal &compliance, technology and finance

External work relationship including suppliers, contractors and customers

You're not alone, “Who we are" principles at bp now we are living will support and help you. In the principles' everyone is living/working with

safety comes first

make a positive impact

do the right things

be kind

prioritize the team



