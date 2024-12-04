Blending Technician

Job summary

Research & Technology Group



Job Purpose

To manage the operation of the blending laboratory in support of the development technologists.

The role holder will work under guidance of the Team Leader.

Manage and prioritise blending of oils and stability testing as requested by Product Development Technologists and Team Leader

Manage storage of incoming raw materials including stock control, QC and MSDS

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration, raw material and oil sample storage, equipment maintenance, lab documentation management responsibilities

Responsible for conducting blending within the laboratory

Submission of samples for testing both externally and internally

Co-ordinate training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Arrange purchase of consumables and new laboratory equipment

Work closely with the Team Leader and development technologists to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSE regulations.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed on the GLT role cards - Lubes only

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry or related technical discipline

Laboratory work experience including managing of raw materials, accurate blending and servicing customers in a timely manner

able to demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

basic knowledge of lubricant applications

Good interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to be able to adjust the style of communication to suit different audience

highly motivated self-starter

Fluent in Chinese and English

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



