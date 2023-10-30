Blue H2 & CCUS Project Operations Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

This is a key and exciting role in bp’s transformation to provide secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.The role will provide strategic operations and maintenance leadership to the portfolio of blue hydrogen and CCUS projects under development.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Providing operations and maintenance leadership to a portfolio of H2 and CCUS projects including:

Determining the operations and maintenance operating model for a number of large H2 and CCUS projects in the US including new hubs where bp does not currently have an operating presence.

Leading and coaching the team of operations and maintenance engineers that provide input to the individual projects.

Providing operations and maintenance input to key project decisions, providing lessons learned and operating data to support these decisions.

Developing the operations and maintenance philosophy for the portfolio of H2 and CCUS projects and establishing how these projects will conform with bp’s OMS, local legislation, whilst being competitive on cost with industry operators.

Developing opex and reliability estimates for the portfolio of H2 and CCUS projects.

Determining the project and operations phase operating organisation, competencies and recruitment strategy.

Defining the scope of operating services to be offered by bp to hydrogen/CCUS IJV’s and support the development of agreements to deliver this.

Development of operations readiness plans to support the delivery of operations and maintenance activity through the project cycle.

Developing a standardisation strategy for blue hydrogen/CCUS projects which enables transfer of operation and maintenance knowledge into new projects on a short cycle time.

Supporting the selection, development, and negotiation of bue hydrogen/CCUS IJV’s through providing operations expertise and foresight.

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or equivalent industry experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

15 years industry experience with more than 5 years’ experience in an operations or maintenance leadership role.

The ability to work strategically in developing strategies for first of a kind operations.

Ability to network effectively across the bp organisation to access relevant data and knowledge.

Highly motivated and able to lead a diverse team.

Strong communicator to external agencies and partners

Knowledge of key operations commercial contracts related to operating services

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Hydrogen and ammonia operating experience.

Experience with EU/UK/US major accident prevention legislation

Experience in working in a project or projects operations readiness role.

Experience in building strong working relations with partner companies or as part of a JV

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.

Experience of working with licensed technologies and new technology evaluation.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.