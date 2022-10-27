BoP Procurement Lead, offshore wind

Job summary

bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.

We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Procurement Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.

This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.

About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK and the Netherlands. These roles will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team which, if successful, will work together in the development, construction and operation of wind farms off the west coast of the Netherlands. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create in the Netherlands, with renewables at its centre.

BoP Procurement Manager, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Lead procurement for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) package, which covers Monopile Foundations, Inter-array cables, and all Transportation and Installation services.

Develop the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy and lead the commercial evaluation through recommendation and contract award.

Support achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Sourcing & Contracting, and category organisations. Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings are shared back with relevant stakeholders.

Maximise the value of third party spend for the project, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to the project.

Post-award Contract Management of successful contractor including interfacing with main contractors, suppliers and lower tier sub-contractors, ensuring a safe, compliant and reliable supply chain through to commercial operation date (COD).

What You will need to be successful:

A University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we're looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions

Demonstrable track record and delivery in offshore wind or oil & gas projects

Up to 10 years of experience in engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracting approach, transport and installation (T&I) vessel contracting, project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management, contractor management and post award contract management

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders

Experience with P2P systems (e.g: SAP, Ariba), procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

The role can be based in the UK in 2022-2024 with option to move to the Netherlands for the execution phase.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.