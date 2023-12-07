Board Support Assistant - Fixed term 2 years

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.



Job Description:

Company Secretary's Office

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) provides independent advice and support to the Chairman as well as the Board and its Committees. The CSO delivers best practice corporate governance for BP p.l.c. and it's subsidiaries.

We provide corporate governance advice and support to the Chairman and directors of BP p.l.c. This includes ensuring the board governance principles are followed, board evolution through the Chairman’s and Nomination and Governance Committees, and appropriate board learning and evaluation. We are also responsible for ensuring there is dialogue with shareholders from a corporate governance perspective and regular shareholder ownership analysis.

We manage the Board meetings of BP p.l.c. as well as the following Committees, on behalf of the relevant chairs: Audit Committee, People and Governance Committee, Remuneration Committee, Safety and Sustainability Committee and the Results Committee.

Reporting to the Head of Board & Board Committees UK, the Board Support Assistant will work alongside two Board Support Managers ensuring successful organisation and delivery of all plc board and committee meetings.

The core focus is the management of all BP p.l.c. board and committee logistics and itineraries. You will be a main point of contact for all the main board directors. Other responsibilities will also require the person in role to collaborate closely with the most senior members of the organisation.

Key Accountabilities

Core activities include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for all bp plc board and committee logistics and itineraries, including the booking of any required flight booking for a non-executive director (NED).

Assist in the preparation for all virtual and physical meetings, and managing internal (e.g. bp’s events team) and external collaborator interfaces.

Responsible for supporting the coordination of Committee and/or NED site tours

Responsible for creating and maintaining the annual calendar and material submission schedule for each year, including meeting attendance, time commitment and NED activity trackers.

Support in the evolution and development of the mybp board app, looking for and implementing innovation and new ways of working.

Responsible for tracking, leading and optimising third party spend related to board and committee logistics, including NED expenses.

Responsible for keeping board and committee member details up to date, including board members address, contact, passport expiry dates and email distribution lists as well as understanding their personal device/IT equipment list.

Management of NED fees and expenses - ensuring the payment of NED fees and the processing of NED expenses where requested. Setting up new NEDs in the bp payroll system and dealing with the Payroll department when a NED retires.

Management of bp NED diary commitments, ensuring the broader CSO team have visibility as to who might be meeting when with Directors to ensure the department is aligned in its awareness.

Logistical support to the three Geopolitical Advisory Council (GAC) meetings per year for the three main Board NEDs who are members of the GAC.

Logistical support to the three Digital Advisory Council (DAC) meetings per year for the main Board NED who is a member of the DAC.

Maintaining directors records with regards to appointment info, biographies, shareholdings, correspondence info, Persons closely associated info, conflicts etc.

Assist with the administration of the annual director questionnaire process - inc. circulation, collation of data and maintaining records.

Support the document execution process and the facilitation of signatures for documents requiring BP p.l.c. signatories.

Support (with Events) the organisation of Board events.

Maintain individual director training records (e.g. online training, inc. offshore).

Providing cover for the PA to the Group Company Secretary when required.

Key challenges faced on the role

Time Management: Balancing multiple tasks and priorities efficiently while meeting deadlines.

Communication: The ability to communicate clearly and confidently with both the main board directors and the most senior level of management within bp

Handling Pressure: Dealing with high-stress situations and managing unexpected changes or crises effectively whilst maintaining high standards whilst doing so.

Adaptability: Being able to adjust to different work styles, priorities, and the needs of different directors. Working on change of direction at short notice when required.

Problem-Solving: Addressing unforeseen issues or conflicts that arise in the daily operations.

Anticipating Needs: Being proactive and foreseeing requirements to streamline operations effectively.

Confidentiality: Handling sensitive information and maintaining strict confidentiality.

Key Skills, Capabilities & Experience:

Managing conflicting priorities and deciding which workstreams to prioritise.

Highly organised with a keen eye for detail.

The need to be adaptable and flexible.

Delivery of concurrently running projects and prioritising and reconciling conflicting demands.

Self-sufficient, confident and proactive individual who is prepared to take a hands-on approach to managing their workload and using their own initiative.

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, written, spoken and presentational.

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Experience of working in a fast-paced organisation

Excellent IT proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Microsoft Teams, OneNote, SharePoint and PowerBi.

Experience in managing multiple individuals at the same time

Experience in the organisation of global travel

Previous experience in a global integrated organisation

Please note this position is a fixed term contract for 2 years!

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!#



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.