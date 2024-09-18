Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Customer Team and advance your career as a



Bonus Card Coordinator Iberia & 3rd Party Relationship Manager Europe

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

The Bonus Card Coordinator Iberia & 3rd party Relationship Manager is responsible to manage the 3rd parties who are doing the operational activities around the Bonus Card in Spain and Portugal. Besides that, the job holder is pivotal in managing and nurturing the relationships with third-party vendors and partners who are doing 1st line activities (Spain) and further supporting activities of the Spanish and Portuguese businesses, SuperCard in Poland and well as other 3rd parties at European level This role ensures that all collaborations align with the company's strategic goals and compliance standards.

In this role You will:

Ensure smooth operations and a successful support of the Bonus Card business in Iberia to grow the business and Supercard in Poland

Oversee the 3rd party provider teams in required countries, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary system and process knowledge to provide exceptional customer service, applying all bp policies regarding trainings and bp systems for 3rd parties

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate third-party services into company operations effectively.

Manage 3rd party users set up to access to bp systems.

Train in local languages third-party teams when needed. (e.g. New offer launch, offer & process updates)

Develop and maintain strong relationships with third-party vendors and partners.

Negotiate contracts and manage the procurement process to ensure favorable terms coordinating this with procurement local experts.

Monitor and evaluate third-party performance, payments & budgets to ensure compliance with service level agreements and cost plans. agreed with third party and business

Identify and mitigate risks associated with third-party engagements.

Coordinate with Sales, Marketing & Credit any implementation of initiatives that will impact the service (e.g. Bonus promotions, new credit procedures…)

Be accountable of all info/files required in contracts for further activities are delivered correctly and on time. (SP: Tarjeta Empresa, RACE, Prepaid & Bonus Canaries)

C2nd level support for EETS, DCS, I&E, Referal Partner (Depot/Home GY)

Compiled all files sent by this 3rd monthly and report them to performance teams.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent experience.

Excellent English – both written and oral English communication

Exhibit excellent verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and Portuguese

3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience with SAP functionality is an advantage.

Proven experience in third-party or vendor management.

Excellent understanding of contracts or other binding documents

Action oriented and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively

Strong negotiation and contract management skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Ability to work independently and make informed decisions.

Develops creative solutions and helps others to be creative

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



