Brand & Activation Manager (Lubricants / Diesel)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Reporting to the Mexico Marketing Manager and working closely with the Global Marketing team, the Brand & Activation Manager will play a key role in delivering the industrial and Commercial Vehicle Oil growth strategy in Mexico. Will leverage and put together the best marketing programs for the Industrial, Commercial Trucks' Oil (CTO) and Commercial Vehicle Oil (CVO) space.

Key Dimensions:

Lead the CTO and CVO fleet growth agenda defining and deploying strategy and standardized offers to deliver the Industrial & CVO growth agenda

Support the Mexico Marketing manager by delivering and tracking Industrial, CVO fleet, CVO and CTO portfolio, sales and gross margin growth with objectives and Key Performance Indicators

Build and adapt innovative offers in collaboration with the global CVO Service and Maintenance & brand teams as well as the Industrial US team

Drive market share growth and brand performance by co-developing insight based marketing plans with distributors

Handle a marketing budget to co-invest with distributors

Translate global and regional brand initiatives into local plans.

Key Accountabilities:

Leads the CTO, CVO and Industrial strategy implementation for the Mexico network to deliver strategic Key Performance Indicators and both network and volume growth

Acts as single point of contact between the Global Brand Managers, CVO brand and Industrial teams and Mexico for the design and execution of the best offers and marketing programs

Works proactively and persuasively with Mexico Marketing peers and distributors to strengthen marketing capabilities and efficiency in the leads space. Fosters teamwork and champions best practices.

Analyses market, competitor, and consumer trends to advise the definition of highly relevant marketing offers and programs

Supports distributors with product brand strategy implementation, optimization of current and desired product portfolio, promotional design and return on investment optimization, channel development, market research and competitive intelligence programs.

Leads and supervises the local implementation of the agreed marketing plan and monitors execution at a country level.

Works with Sales Manager(s) and Distributors Business Managers to define and implement strategies to support volume and GM growth, track distributor/customer performance and to ensure the right product portfolio and pricing strategy are implemented

Ensures outstanding delivery of product launches and marketing communications campaigns. Including digital initiatives to customers and end consumers, measured against strategic brand objectives.

Ensures accurate price implementation by product, validated by value chain analysis

Manages and controls variable trade marketing budget. Agrees investment allocation with Sales, Mexico Marketing Manager, and distributors in line with bp policies

Leads emerging specific projects that support business priorities ensuring volume and margin objectives are met.

Supports portfolio management and coordination of country specific projects.

To make this happen, you should have:

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, mechanic engineering related fields.

Minimum 5 years of experience, knowledge and understanding in B2B and B2C marketing activation, brand and category management. Desirable in the following segments: industrial, lubricants, fuels, commercial vehicles and trucks

High level of spoken and written English.

Strong experience in marketing campaign execution, generating and applying customer insights to develop value proposition

Experience working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Ability to translate marketing strategies into plans, defining service offer beyond products

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces • Innovative, creative, passionate, problem solver, standout colleague, and eager to learn

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

