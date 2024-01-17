Brand & Advertising Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



We are looking for a dynamic and results-orientated Brand and Advertising lead (global) to drive the growth of our global brand. You will be a commercial thinker with creative problem-solving skills and collaborative leader with experience of working in a matrix organization.The position sits within the global Marketing and Communications team who are responsible for setting overarching marketing strategies, creating processes to simplify our workflows in each market, driving brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intent.You will be responsible for meticulously planning and executing high-impact marketing campaigns on a global scale and on a weekly basis, you will also collaborate closely with agencies, our digital execution team, global BP brand team and bp pulse markets to identify opportunities to maximize ROI in priority markets.



Key Responsibilities & Tasks

• Creation and delivery of campaigns, leveraging insights and data to create commercially successful campaigns end to end – from strategy through to measurement and optimisation for priority markets, with support from local market leads – UK and Germany

• Develop and implement activation ideas to maximise brand sponsorships.

• Own any media sponsorships, building relationships directly with media owners to get the most bang for buck.

• Manage creation of new or updated brand assets, rolling out efficiently to all markets

• Work with internal and external media teams to develop the media strategy, plan and execute elements of the paid plan when required.

• Lead quarterly planning gaining inputs from all markets, and leverage performance data to influence prioritisation roadmaps.

• Work closely with key BP wide businesses to look for integration and co branded campaigns and propositions.

• Work closely with sponsorships team to activate UK & GY sponsorships (with support from local Market Communications leads)

• Lead annual planning for Market Communications, supporting overall financial planning process.

• Manage all campaign budget, including brand and production spend.

Knowledge & Experience

• Relevant experience in a senior marketing role working with and developing consumer brands on a global or regional level.

• Solid understanding of marketing science and be able to communicate spend strategies to non-marketers.

• Proven commercial acumen with ability to maximise and measure ROI , managing marketing spends

• Track record using customer insights to drive decision making.

• Strong brand building skills in a large global organisation

• Expert media knowledge having developed campaigns with at least £5m spend pa

• TV shoot experience

• Experience of working with creative agencies

• Credible stakeholder management skills

• Strong presentation skills, ability to clearly communicate insights and business recommendations to other teams across the business.

• Proficient knowledge of Office 365 suite, particularly excel & PowerPoint

• Genuine interest & willingness to learn more about customer needs in the EV space.

60% office 40% home flexible working policy. Some international travel to key markets may be required. Approx. 10%



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



