Brand & Communications Advisor Germany (m/f/d) in full-time

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role will support in the delivery of comms campaigns across ESAThis role will operate across all products, offers and services supporting the delivery of the brand and communications activity.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Executing approved media plans and building out creative assets for paid for media campaigns.

Briefing and executing master assets for CRM and POS and supporting brand and comms leads with the delivery of paid for media campaigns.

Act as the brand custodian in (insert country here) to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards.

Localization of global and European brand guidelines across all COT and where required development of new campaign assets for lead markets across all comms channels

Supporting comms and campaigns lead on the Management of budgets for allocated campaigns, including invoice and payment process.

Supporting brand and communications leads on execution of social media plans and owned content management on websites.

Own campaign media reporting and metrics for allocated campaigns

Ownership of digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilized for all allocated campaigns and tagged markets.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Masters/ bachelor's in business administration, Marketing, Brand Management preferred

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

3+ years in a brand and comms role

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans

Experience in ATL channel management and within creative asset development

Experience in building successful working relationships with agency partners

Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes

Must have fluent English and German (verbal & writing)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.